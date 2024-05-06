A ‘healthy addiction’: Sea saunas make waves in Ireland

DUNGARVAN, Ireland – For Ms Sharon Fidgeon, a regular visitor to Ireland’s increasingly popular beach saunas, her weekend sessions “have become a healthy addiction” that tap a centuries-old Irish tradition of toning up by getting sweaty.

On sandy Clonea beach on Ireland’s wind-battered Atlantic coast, the 52-year-old artist says that alternating between the sauna and freezing seawater makes her feel “so incredibly alive”.

“Once you get down in the sea up to your neck, it really sets off the endorphins in your body,” says Ms Fidgeon after a dunk in the 2km bay near Dungarvan in County Waterford.

“And having the sauna here lets me stay in the sea that bit longer,” she adds, putting on a dry robe and sandals before briskly stepping into the barrel-shaped structure on wheels above the beach.

In Ireland, the Covid-19 pandemic launched a surge in sea-swimming as a bracing escape from lockdowns.

Mobile saunas became a post-Covid-19 “add-on”, according to Ms Deirdre Flavin, who operates several along the Waterford coast, towing them to beaches by car.

“The market is growing and steadily increasing, awareness is spreading, and people are enjoying the experience and coming back for more,” she says as she fires up one of her saunas.

Aside from their health benefits, the cosy boltholes are ideal havens in Ireland’s wild and often wet and chilly weather, says Ms Flavin, 40.

“People can more comfortably sea-swim all year round now as they can warm their body cores up after the dip,” she adds, while packing wooden logs into the sauna’s stove.

Further along the southern coast in County Cork, customers at another sauna laud the activity for stress relief as well as aiding recovery after strenuous sports.

“A lot of the lads in the hurling team would like to get into the water and the sauna – it’s become a thing to do for teams,” says 20-year-old student Rory O’Callaghan, referring to the combative Irish field sport played with sticks.

Sauna owner Bronwyn Connolly suffers from arthritis, and when indoor public spaces were shuttered during the pandemic, she bought a small barrel sauna and towed it to Garrettstown beach.