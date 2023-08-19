Letter From Tokyo

Sweating it out: Saunas a hot lifestyle phenomenon in Japan

Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
(Clockwise from top left) The Loyly Sauna at Sauna Tokyo and Japanese boxer Shuhei Kumura and Miss World Japan 2020 Mirei Christina Saale relaxing at a sauna. PHOTOS: SAUNA TOKYO, SSSK3B/INSTAGRAM, MIREICSAALE28/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Published
2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO - With my five senses awakened and focus enhanced, I found myself acutely aware of the scents, sights and sounds around me.

This was no fight-or-flight response; I was in a state of blissful deep relaxation after an hour in a sauna.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top