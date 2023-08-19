Sweating it out: Saunas a hot lifestyle phenomenon in Japan

TOKYO - With my five senses awakened and focus enhanced, I found myself acutely aware of the scents, sights and sounds around me.
This was no fight-or-flight response; I was in a state of blissful deep relaxation after an hour in a sauna.
TOKYO - With my five senses awakened and focus enhanced, I found myself acutely aware of the scents, sights and sounds around me.
This was no fight-or-flight response; I was in a state of blissful deep relaxation after an hour in a sauna.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.