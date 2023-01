LONDON – The handsome and historic St Pancras Renaissance hotel, with its red brick and pale blue iron-clad ceiling, was the backdrop for a six-course dinner celebrating whisky legend David Charles Stewart.

Like the time-tested Victorian Gothic architecture of the setting, the 78-year-old Scotsman’s legacy in whisky-making at Speyside distillery The Balvenie is a tangible one – one you can not only touch and feel but also taste.