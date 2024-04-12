Watches And Wonders 2024: Rolex Perpetual 1908 with a guilloche dial, IWC’s eternal calendar watch among hot timepieces

GENEVA – Watches And Wonders 2024 opened at Geneva’s convention centre Palexpo on April 9, showcasing a heady display of horology by watchmakers running the gamut from big boys Rolex and Patek Philippe to independents including Bremont and Urwerk.

Covering more than 800,000 sq ft of exhibition space and boasting 54 brands – up from 48 in 2023 – the 2024 edition of the week-long trade fair, running until April 15, is the biggest since it became a physical event three years ago.

Formerly known as Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie, it had to go digital for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the scale, the fair arrived amid some uncertainty in the luxury market. While Swiss watch exports reached a record 26.7 billion Swiss francs (S$39.7 billion) and grew 7.6 per cent in 2023, the figure was a marked drop from the 11 per cent and 31 per cent growth in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

The slowdown was precipitated by several factors, including subdued demand from China, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates.

Despite the uncertainty, the event continued to draw watch retailers, journalists, collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. Organisers are expecting 45,000 visitors at 2024’s event, compared with 43,000 in 2023.

To drum up interest and reel in the crowds, many brands spared no expense building booths which were both architectural and visual spectacles.

Hermes, for instance, set up a stunning scenography curated by New York-based artist Erin O’Keefe featuring cave art and colourful curved sculptures, which symbolically explored time.

Others brought in celebrities. IWC had English celebrity physicist Brian Cox as well as Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Hublot had French footballer Kylian Mbappe Lottin, while Zenith flew in Singapore actor Desmond Tan.

The biggest stars, however, were the timepieces, many of which pushed technical and artistic boundaries.

Here are some of this year’s hottest ticking marvels.

The Rolex Perpetual 1908 in platinum