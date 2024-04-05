First white, and now a black Snoopy MoonSwatch to land in Singapore on April 8

SINGAPORE – Just 10 days after creating a rumpus with a white Snoopy MoonSwatch, sister companies Omega and Swatch have unveiled a new black Mission To The Moonphase variant.

Dropping on April 8, the new watch sports a sleek matt-black dial and case with contrasting white markers and hands covered with Grade A Super-LumiNova, a unique black lume that glows green and blue.

Like the earlier white Full Moon model, this black New Moon edition shows Snoopy – the beloved character from the Peanuts comic strip by American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz – and his buddy Woodstock in the moonphase complication at 2 o’clock.

When the watch is placed under UV light, one finds a quote from Snoopy: “I can’t sleep without a night light!” Turn the watch over to see a cartoon moon with a Snoopy paw print on the battery cover.

Also priced at $430, the black Snoopy MoonSwatch is a non-limited edition and available at Swatch boutiques at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard.

