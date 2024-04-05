First white, and now a black Snoopy MoonSwatch to land in Singapore on April 8

SINGAPORE – Just 10 days after creating a rumpus with a white Snoopy MoonSwatch, sister companies Omega and Swatch have unveiled a new black Mission To The Moonphase variant.
Dropping on April 8, the new watch sports a sleek matt-black dial and case with contrasting white markers and hands covered with Grade A Super-LumiNova, a unique black lume that glows green and blue.
Like the earlier white Full Moon model, this black New Moon edition shows Snoopy – the beloved character from the Peanuts comic strip by American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz – and his buddy Woodstock in the moonphase complication at 2 o’clock.
When the watch is placed under UV light, one finds a quote from Snoopy: “I can’t sleep without a night light!” Turn the watch over to see a cartoon moon with a Snoopy paw print on the battery cover.
Also priced at $430, the black Snoopy MoonSwatch is a non-limited edition and available at Swatch boutiques at Marina Bay Sands and Ion Orchard.
Tudor releases a pink panda
It is an unexpected, albeit attention-grabbing, drop.
Tudor has unveiled the Black Bay Chrono “Pink” in partnership with David Beckham’s football club Inter Miami – which has pink as its team colour – and Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou’s love of the hue.
The standard Black Bay features are all here: two subdial displays, date window at six o’clock, screw-down pushers, snowflake hands and a COSC-certified Calibre MT5813.
What is new is the five-link bracelet – reminiscent of the Rolex Jubilee – introduced in 2023, paired with Tudor’s T-fit clasp extension system.
The showstopper, however, is definitely the daring pink dial – which, with the contrasting black sub-registers, makes this 41mm timepiece a very desirable “pink panda”. Although the number is not known, production will be limited.
Price: $8,190
Omega’s new white Speedy
There is a new Speedy in town, and it is white.
Omega has unveiled its latest Speedmaster, which comes with a striking white dial. First teased on the wrist of English actor Daniel Craig in November 2023, the timepiece recalls astronaut suits and the historic Alaska I prototype.
The Alaska I was created by Omega in 1966 as part of a secret project for the National Aeronautics And Space Administration to design the perfect space watch, and Omega chose a white dial for its superior thermal reflective efficiency.
The head-turning dial boasts black details, applied indexes and a glossy finish, featuring a red Speedmaster inscription for the first time. Red is used as a nod to the clamshell heat shield case for the Alaska 1.
The 42mm timepiece is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, and is available with a vintage-inspired steel bracelet, a black micro-perforated leather strap with red and white stitching, or an anti-bacterial rubber strap with a moon surface pattern.
Price: $11,750
Grand Seiko titillates the five senses
Grand Seiko’s Alive In Time Through The Five Senses exhibition made a stop in Singapore, marking its first journey outside Japan.
Curated for watch aficionados, the immersive show – held from March 15 to 18 at 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road – engaged all five senses: sight, sound, touch, taste and smell.
Sight showcased the expertise of Grand Seiko’s master watchmakers Satoshi Hiraga and Ikukiyo Komatsu in mechanical movements and Spring Drive technology.
The sound section featured a film on the Kodo Constant-Force Tourbillon’s 340 intricate parts and unique 16-beat rhythm, while the touch section offered a serene Zen garden backdrop for trying on Grand Seiko timepieces.
The final taste and smell segments delighted with a seasonally inspired menu of delights by Chef Aeron Choo of Japanese restaurant Kappou.