Tick Talk: Tag Heuer's most expensive timepieces, Gucci's colourful dive watches

SINGAPORE - This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Tag Heuer blings it on

Tag Heuer's most expensive timepiece to date, the Carrera Plasma, was unveiled at the Watches & Wonders watch fair earlier this year.

At the event, Tag Heuer chief executive Frederic Arnault reportedly said "more than one, but less than a dozen, will be made".

Well, three has already been sold. Earlier this week, the prototype was brought into Singapore and shown to the media and selected clients immune to sticker shock.

The watch comes with a price tag of more than half a million dollars. Why so hefty? Bling, and lots of it.

The super light case is made from sandblasted black anodised aluminium and comes with a black ceramic polished bezel. Blasted with fine ground diamond powder, the shimmering dial is beautifully textured.

In addition, 48 dazzlers have been set into the case totalling a whopping 4.3 carats. The crown, too, is fashioned from a 2.5-carat piece of diamond.

Two types of laboratory-grown diamonds - polycrystalline and monocrystalline - are used because the shape of naturally occurring diamonds cannot be controlled.

The watch is fitted with the in-house Heuer 02 Tourbillon Nanograph movement, which comes with an oscillating weight in the shape of the Tag Heuer shield as well as a 65-hour power reserve.

Price: $505,450

Gucci takes a dive into sustainability