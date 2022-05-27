Tick Talk: Hublot goes purple, IWC goes green and Tag Heuer goes crypto

SINGAPORE - This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Tag Heuer goes crypto

Never mind that the implosion of cryptocurrency has hogged headlines of late. Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has taken yet another big digital step by accepting cryptocurrency payments for customers in the United States.

Working with BitPay - a Bitcoin payment service provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia - as a partner, the brand says it will accept 12 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Shiba Inu, for purchases of its timepieces and accessories.

More than 100 crypto wallets and exchanges, including BitPay, Coinbase, Exodus Wallet, Blockchain Wallet, MetaMask and Crypto.com, are also supported.

Each transaction is capped at US$10,000 (S$13,700), with no minimum spend.

Tag Heuer was one of the first luxury watch brands to adopt e-commerce for high-end mechanical and connected timepieces in 2015.

Hublot's purple Big Bang Unico