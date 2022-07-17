Music-inspired Royal Oak Offshore models, a new Tudor Ranger and more

The Extreme E - which took place two weeks ago in Sardinia, Italy - is an off-road racing series in electric sport utility vehicles. It is held in remote and exotic locations, chosen to raise awareness about different aspects of climate change.

In the spirit of gender equality, each team comprises a male and a female driver who share equal driving duties.

Swiss watchmaker Zenith is the official timekeeper and founding partner of the race, the first of which - the Desert X Prix - took place last year in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

Like it did in that inaugural race, the brand has unveiled a new watch - the Zenith Defy Extreme E Island X Prix special edition - for this year's competition on the Italian island.

Based on the Defy Extreme Carbon, it has an angular 45mm case made from lightweight carbon fibre and microblasted titanium. The rugged chronograph has an open multi-layered dial, marked with orange accents to evoke the sizzling temperatures of Sardinia in summer.

The automatic El Primero 9004 Calibre is partially visible through the dial and caseback. It has two independent high frequency escapements beating at 5Hz (36'000 VpH) - one for timekeeping, and the other for the chronograph function - allowing events to be timed down to 1/100th of a second.

The watch comes with three straps: an orange velcro one made from parts of recycled Continental tyres, as well as a black velcro and black rubber strap. Switching them is a cinch, thanks to a quick-change mechanism.

In line with the theme of sustainability, the timepiece - limited to just 20 pieces - comes in a waterproof case fashioned from recycled and upcycled material.

Price: $39,700

