Tick Talk: Franck Muller’s new Grand Central Tourbillon Flash and other new watch releases

SINGAPORE – This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Sizzling hues for the Franck Muller Grand Central Tourbillon Flash

Frank Muller caused quite a stir two years ago when it premiered the Grand Central Tourbillon. Not only was it the first tonneau-shaped watch to feature a tourbillon, but it also positioned the complication smack in the middle of the dial instead of the six o’clock position.

For the watch lover who wants not just horological wizardry but also a little pizzazz, the brand has released the Grand Central Tourbillon Flash, which comes in striking hues of blazing orange, neon green and electric blue.

The watch case has been downsized from 40mm to 36mm for the Asian market.

Vividly coloured indices replace numerals in the redesigned black dial. They point towards the centre of the watch – all the better to spotlight the heady intricacy of the tourbillon. Incorporated into the cage bridge is a neon arrow which circles the nucleus to indicate the seconds.