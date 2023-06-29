Tick Talk: Rolex drops new Cosmograph Daytona, Cartier releases Baignoires

This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.

Rolex celebrates Le Mans centenary with a new Cosmograph Daytona

In early June, Rolex released a new Cosmograph Daytona to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours Of Le Mans race, one of the world’s toughest and most prestigious sports car races. The Swiss watchmaker has been the official timing partner of the event since 2001.

The drop generated much excitement and also came as a surprise because the brand had already caused a stir at the Watches And Wonders trade fair in March. It unveiled a new generation of the Cosmograph Daytona with design updates and the Caliber 4131, a new movement.

Several features make this Le Mans commemorative edition lustworthy. The “reverse panda dial” (black dial with contrasting white subdials), paddle-like markers, red Daytona text and typeface on the counters remind one of vintage Daytona models such as the Ref. 6263.

Also known as the Paul Newman Daytona, the 6263 – produced between 1971 and 1987 – is one of the most sought-after timepieces by watch collectors, with some pieces fetching millions at auctions. Incidentally, the late Hollywood actor was also a race car driver who took part in Le Mans in 1979, coming in second in a Porsche 935.

Instead of 12 hours, this new 40mm white-gold watch boasts a 24-hour chronograph timer, made possible by the new and exclusive 4132 movement, visible through the display caseback. The “100” on the black cerachrom tachymeter bezel is highlighted in red, another nod to the race’s centenary.

Info: Price upon request

Cartier updates the Baignoire