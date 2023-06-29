Tick Talk: Rolex drops new Cosmograph Daytona, Cartier releases Baignoires

This is a regular series featuring the latest news in watches and all things horological.
Rolex celebrates Le Mans centenary with a new Cosmograph Daytona
In early June, Rolex released a new Cosmograph Daytona to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours Of Le Mans race, one of the world’s toughest and most prestigious sports car races. The Swiss watchmaker has been the official timing partner of the event since 2001.
The drop generated much excitement and also came as a surprise because the brand had already caused a stir at the Watches And Wonders trade fair in March. It unveiled a new generation of the Cosmograph Daytona with design updates and the Caliber 4131, a new movement.
Several features make this Le Mans commemorative edition lustworthy. The “reverse panda dial” (black dial with contrasting white subdials), paddle-like markers, red Daytona text and typeface on the counters remind one of vintage Daytona models such as the Ref. 6263.
Also known as the Paul Newman Daytona, the 6263 – produced between 1971 and 1987 – is one of the most sought-after timepieces by watch collectors, with some pieces fetching millions at auctions. Incidentally, the late Hollywood actor was also a race car driver who took part in Le Mans in 1979, coming in second in a Porsche 935.
Instead of 12 hours, this new 40mm white-gold watch boasts a 24-hour chronograph timer, made possible by the new and exclusive 4132 movement, visible through the display caseback. The “100” on the black cerachrom tachymeter bezel is highlighted in red, another nod to the race’s centenary.
Info: Price upon request
Cartier updates the Baignoire
French luxury house Cartier has always believed that a watch’s beauty goes beyond mere decoration. Lines, proportions and shapes are equally, if not more, crucial.
Indeed, interestingly shaped watches are a Cartier trademark. Among some of the maison’s most unique and iconic timepieces are the Tonneau (barrel, 1906), Tortue (turtle, 1912), Tank (rectangular, 1918) and Tank Cinetree (curved and elongated, 1919).
Although it made its debut in 1912, the Baignoire – which means bathtub in French – was not so named until 1973. The curved oval model’s signature details include a domed crystal and a dial with Roman numerals and a smooth gold ribbon.
There are now two updated versions of the Baignoire. These new quartz watches leverage Cartier’s strengths not just as a watchmaker, but also a jeweller. One has the miniature case attached to an elegant black patent leather strap. The other doubles as a piece of jewellery, the strap replaced by a bangle. Available in rose, yellow or white gold, or all paved.
Price: From $9,850
Summery vibes for Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT Sky Blue
The BR 05 GMT was a hit when it was first released in 2019, and for good reason. Designed for travelling, it was a nifty watch to have for those on the go, thanks to a fourth hand which displays a second time zone.
It was also the French watch company’s foray into the competitive sporty luxury watch segment.
Buoyed by the positive reaction, Bell & Ross released the BR 05 GMT White in 2022. Now, it has dropped the good-looking BRT 05 GMT Sky Blue.
The features of this new 41mm model are the same as the previous two iterations, but with an arrestingly attractive azure-blue dial. Complementing it are rhodium-plated baton-shaped indexes which, like the hands, are coated with Super-Luminova, making legibility a cinch in the dark.
The inner flange, which displays a 24-hour scale, uses two colours – sky blue and silver – to differentiate night and day.
Driving the watch is the self-winding BR-CAL.325 automatic movement – visible through the transparent caseback – which has a 42-hour power reserve and is water-resistant to 100m.
Price: $7,900 (full steel bracelet) and $7,100 (blue rubber strap)
Hublot goes for Magic Gold
Hublot prides itself as a purveyor of innovative materials and this limited-edition watch is a celebration of its proprietary Magic Gold. Developed by the Swiss luxury watchmaker, Magic Gold is the first and only 18K gold alloy in the world which is scratch-resistant.
Like the first Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold – released in 2015 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Big Bang model – this new 44mm model is a sturdy hunk of a watch. It proudly flaunts its Big Bang attributes, including sandwich construction, large pushers and a distinctive bezel with six unaligned functional screws.
The case and bezel are both fashioned from Magic Gold, and the alloy’s unique hue is echoed in the watch’s hands, counters and indices. The caseback is made from black ceramic.
Like its 2015 predecessor, the watch has an open-worked dial, albeit without the presence of red accents. It is powered by the self-winding chronograph Unico 2 movement, which comprises 354 components and has a 72-hour power reserve.
Limited to 200 pieces, the Big Bang Unico Full Magic Gold comes with a black rubber strap, which is easily changeable with Hublot’s own One Click system.
Price: $54,800