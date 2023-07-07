Seven fabulous one-of-a-kind timepieces at Only Watch Auction 2023

SINGAPORE – They are highly coveted timepieces, and for good reason.

Literally one-of-a-kind, they are specially created by celebrated watchmakers – from big name brands to independents – for the Only Watch Auction, one of the world’s biggest fund-raisers and a key event in the world of haute horlogerie.

The biennial event – first held in 2005 – raises funds for research into neuromuscular diseases, in particular Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The genetic disorder affects primarily males, occurring once in 3,000 births, and causes muscle wasting which gets worse over time. Patients with the condition seldom live beyond their 20s.

A personal tragedy led Mr Luc Pettavino, president of the Monegasque Association for Research on Muscular Dystrophies, to come up with Only Watch. His son Paul died from the condition, at age 21, in 2016.

Since its inception, the unique auction – under the patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco – has raised more than 100 million Swiss francs (S$151 million).

Only Watch 2021 saw 53 watches going under the hammer, raking in 30 million Swiss francs. Patek Philippe’s contribution of a complicated desk clock was sold for a staggering 9.5 million Swiss francs at the event.

As a gauge of how coveted some of these pieces are, a Tudor Black Bay GMT – boasting a patina applied on with a secret technique – also fetched 650,000 Swiss francs at the same auction, though its estimate was just 4,000 Swiss francs.

The 10th edition, Only Watch Auction 2023 will see bidders jostling for 62 unique tickers – including 16 collaborations – by 73 watchmakers and brands running the gamut from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille to Rexhep Rexhepi, Urwerk and De Bethune.

Presided by auction house Christie’s, Only Watch 2023 will be held on Nov 5 at the Palexpo convention centre in Geneva, Switzerland.

Before that, the timepieces will go on a world tour that starts on Sept 6 in Los Angeles. Horology lovers in Singapore will get a chance to admire the watches at Malmaison by The Hour Glass from Oct 20 to 22.