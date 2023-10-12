Style News: Try Dyson’s holiday launches in a shophouse, Guerlain revamps Ion boutique

Try Dyson tools in a shophouse

Get a first look at the 2023 holiday launches from Dyson, and get your hair blown and styled while you are at it.

The British appliances company has taken over a shophouse in Niven Road to present the Dyson Holiday Beauty Lab and showcase two bold new colourways for its iconic hair tools.

The Blue Blush range – available across the Supersonic hair dryer ($699), Corrale straightener ($749) and Airwrap multi-styler ($859) – was inspired by archival Dyson colours and lapis lazuli.