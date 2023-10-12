Style News: Try Dyson’s holiday launches in a shophouse, Guerlain revamps Ion boutique

Try Dyson tools in a shophouse
Get a first look at the 2023 holiday launches from Dyson, and get your hair blown and styled while you are at it.
The British appliances company has taken over a shophouse in Niven Road to present the Dyson Holiday Beauty Lab and showcase two bold new colourways for its iconic hair tools.
The Blue Blush range – available across the Supersonic hair dryer ($699), Corrale straightener ($749) and Airwrap multi-styler ($859) – was inspired by archival Dyson colours and lapis lazuli.
The Ceramic Pop colourway, developed to mark Dyson’s 25 years in Japan, will launch in Singapore only in November, but you can preview and order the range at the pop-up.
Available in the Airwrap and Supersonic and with a ceramic-look finish, the colourway was inspired by the palette of Dyson’s vacuum cleaner, G-Force, the brand’s first machine manufactured and sold in Japan in the 1980s.
Heading somewhere after and want a nice blowout? At the pop-up, enjoy a complimentary styling session from Dyson trainers, plus pick up hairstyling tips and tricks.
Photo opportunities also await at experiential corners inspired by the colours, materials and finishes of the limited-edition Dyson machines.
Info: Friday, 5 to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 9pm, at 50 Niven Road. Register at tinyurl.com/DysonHolidayBeautyLab
New facials from Rationale and La Prairie
Undo damage from the haze with these luxurious new treatments.
Australian skincare brand Rationale has a new express facial for the time-strapped. The 45-minute Brilliance Glow Facial ($195) is a comprehensive teaser for the brand’s signature treatments – combining cutting-edge technology, its skincare and sensorial massages.
Lie back as the treatment takes you through an enzyme peel to purify and gently resurface texture, followed by a restorative mask infusion of essential vitamins and antioxidants. It ends with LED light therapy and an uplifting scalp massage.
Take the pampering up a notch at La Prairie. The Swiss luxury beauty brand’s new and improved Art of Beauty facials (from $280) offer a taste of its ultra-premium skincare ranges.
Choose from four 60-minute treatments – the entry-level Caviar Indulgence ($280) spotlights the Skin Caviar line, enriched with potent Swiss caviar and known for its lifting and firming properties. Expect an indulgent treatment that includes a rejuvenating eye massage to stimulate and define the eye contours.
The stars are the products, which incorporate a patented Exclusive Cellular Complex said to activate the skin’s metabolism and prevent signs of premature ageing.
These include the upgraded Skin Caviar Luxe Cream ($950 for 50ml), reformulated for the first time since 1987 with Caviar Micro-Nutrients, a source of more than 300 natural nutrients that are said to stimulate essential metabolic activities and pathways in the skin.
Info: Available respectively at Rationale Raffles City (01-19, 252 North Bridge Road) and Tangs (310 Orchard Road); and at all La Prairie counters, including Ion Orchard (B1-15A, 2 Orchard Turn) and Takashimaya Department Store (391 Orchard Road)
Sigi Skin’s new grocery store pop-up
The home-grown skincare label has created a pop-up experience to introduce its latest launch: the Calming Breeze Body Wash ($49 for 326ml), its first body-care product.
On until Sunday at Tanglin Mall, The Sigi Grocer Pop Up is a tribute to the brand’s penchant for spotlighting superfood ingredients in its products – with a mini supermarket complete with fake boxes of acai breakfast cereal and bottles of cooking oil.
Snap pictures at the free photo booth and get a free skin analysis when you register for the event. Follow @sigiskin on Instagram and receive a complimentary drink.
Suitable for sensitive and eczema-prone skin, the body wash is packed with vegan superfood ingredients to nourish the skin from within. Think antioxidant-rich alfalfa to soothe sensitised skin; Verbascoside, a plant stem cell that helps with battling acne; and rice to help brighten and hydrate.
Spend a minimum of $250 at the pop-up for a go on the “sure-win” gachapon machine.
Info: Until Sunday, 10.30am to 9.30pm, at Tanglin Mall Atrium, 163 Tanglin Road
Guerlain revamps Ion Orchard boutique
The French luxury beauty brand has expanded and reopened its Ion Orchard boutique. The store now includes a spacious VIP lounge and consultation area to help customers find their perfect fragrance and beauty routine.
Here, you can indulge in a complimentary customisation experience of the brand’s Parfumerie d’Art fragrances by engraving the bottles and choosing cords and seals.
Guerlain’s lipstick line, Rouge G, can also be personalised with engraving on your chosen lipstick case.
Try the newest addition to the L’Art & La Matiere fragrance collection – Tobacco Honey ($551 for 100ml), a warm and sticky blend of ambery tobacco accord, tonka bean and sesame, enlivened by sweet honey.
Also new to the space are two private facialist suites, plushly decorated for one to enjoy 60- to 90-minute facial treatments focusing on anti-ageing and hydration in peace.
Info: Guerlain is located at B2-32 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Sisley’s refreshed take on anti-ageing
Fifteen years after it was created, Sisley’s premier anti-ageing skincare product has been given a boost of powerful plant-based ingredients to further improve the skin’s natural regeneration abilities.
The Supremya La Nuit Le Grand Soin Anti-Age ($930 for 50ml) comes with a new Fundamental Regeneration Complex, which is said to help stimulate the production of melatonin that sets off the skin’s regeneration and repair mechanisms, optimise cellular repair and detoxify skin cells and tissues.
Consider it a lightweight moisturiser with the potency of a serum, designed to be massaged into skin.
Info: Available at all Sisley counters and sisley-paris.com