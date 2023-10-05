Rituals opens flagship store in Singapore, Jacquemus’ foray into eveningwear

Rituals opens flagship boutique
Rituals has unveiled its new flagship store at Ion Orchard.
The cult beauty and well-being brand from Amsterdam is known for its extensive product offerings and experiences, drawing inspiration from age-old cultural traditions that emphasise mindfulness and overall wellness.
Its product range spans bodycare, skincare and home fragrances, curated with natural ingredients and scents crafted by renowned perfumers.
Rituals, which has the ethos “The art of soulful living”, hopes to elevate daily routines into meaningful experiences, according to its founder and chief executive Raymond Cloosterman.
It now boasts two stores in Singapore, at Ion Orchard (B2-27, 2 Orchard Turn) and VivoCity (01-200, 1 HarbourFront Walk), with further expansion plans scheduled for the remainder of 2023.
Jacquemus unveils first eveningwear collection
French luxury label Jacquemus has ventured into the realm of eveningwear in a collaboration with online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.
The result is a 16-piece all-black capsule collection featuring luxurious velvet called Le Soir.
Expect sophisticated ready-to-wear pieces and bags, shoes and jewellery. Each element is crafted to complement the contemporary woman’s wardrobe.
Prices for the collection range from €320 (S$460) for a pair of taffeta earrings to €2,500 for a minidress embroidered with sequinned flowers.
The collection is available on www.jacquemus.com and www.net-a-porter.com.
Levi’s launches customisation campaign
In March, K-pop girl group NewJeans were appointed the global ambassadors for American denim company Levi’s.
In celebration of this partnership, the brand has launched a campaign encouraging fans to unleash their style by personalising the iconic 501 jeans.
Fans can customise 501 variations, including shorts and cropped jeans, at Levi’s Tailor Shop at Ion Orchard with embroidery designs and patches from Japanese and South Korean tailors.
They also have the option to give their jeans a weathered, thrifted appearance or an ultra-baggy style through special rips and repairs.
Until Oct 31, Levi’s Red Tab members can enjoy $50 off their purchase and receive a complimentary do-it-yourself kit with grommets and a variety of colourful bead charms when they spend a minimum of $250 at all Levi’s stores, except its Ion Orchard store, outlets and online.
At its Ion Orchard store, members spending a minimum of $200 will get a complimentary back patch and charm service at Levi’s Tailor Shop. There is an extra 30 per cent discount on customisations when they spend $250 or more.
Invity drops two new products
Home-grown cosmeceutical brand Invity generated plenty of buzz when it launched its Youth Activating Instant Filler in 2022.
Now, the brand is back with two new products: Youth Activating Essence ($107), a toner to prime and prepare skin, and Youth Activating Microemulsion ($113), a moisturiser. Lightweight yet potent, these two products are said to be formulated especially for Singapore weather.
At the heart of all Invity’s products is nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a unique form of vitamin B derivative that is found in the body but rarely used in skincare until now. NAD+ is said to play a crucial role in all metabolic processes in the body.
The Youth Activating Microemulsion also contains antioxidant-rich botanical extracts and encapsulated calcium ions that are said to deliver calcium to the skin and help maintain its natural moisture.
Invity products are available online at sg.myinvity.com
Est.lab’s best-selling mask gets a makeover
Local beauty brand est.lab has updated its best-selling VitaLift A+ Brillage Mask with the addition of diglucosyl gallic acid, a clinically proven ingredient that effectively inhibits melanin production.
The mask also has a unique combination of collagen-boosting ingredients such as epidermal growth factor (a protein said to stimulate cell growth), plankton extract, arginine and argireline for brighter, smoother and more supple-looking skin.
It retails at $98 for a pack of five.
The mask is available at Estetica Beauty studios and online at www.estlab.shop