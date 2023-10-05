Rituals opens flagship store in Singapore, Jacquemus’ foray into eveningwear

In March, K-pop girl group NewJeans were appointed the global ambassadors for American denim company Levi’s.

In celebration of this partnership, the brand has launched a campaign encouraging fans to unleash their style by personalising the iconic 501 jeans.

Fans can customise 501 variations, including shorts and cropped jeans, at Levi’s Tailor Shop at Ion Orchard with embroidery designs and patches from Japanese and South Korean tailors.

They also have the option to give their jeans a weathered, thrifted appearance or an ultra-baggy style through special rips and repairs.

Until Oct 31, Levi’s Red Tab members can enjoy $50 off their purchase and receive a complimentary do-it-yourself kit with grommets and a variety of colourful bead charms when they spend a minimum of $250 at all Levi’s stores, except its Ion Orchard store, outlets and online.

At its Ion Orchard store, members spending a minimum of $200 will get a complimentary back patch and charm service at Levi’s Tailor Shop. There is an extra 30 per cent discount on customisations when they spend $250 or more.

