Style News: Superga opens new Ion flagship, a Smiley leather collaboration with Braun Buffel

Superga opens new Ion Orchard store
Fans of the Italian brand’s slim-fit sneakers can run on down to its newest flagship store in town. Relocated from Wheelock Place, the new 1,012 sq ft store in Ion Orchard is Superga Singapore’s largest one here.
A bright palette of woods and earthy elements brings comfort to the airy space, which has a modular layout the brand will tap to hold community events and experiences in the future.
Kicking off its first event this opening weekend is a live embroidery station by embroidery artist Cheryl Tan (@beadbadwolf).
Across two weekends on Jan 13 to 14 and Jan 20 to 21, from 2 to 7pm, all purchasing customers can personalise their new sneakers, for free, in the form of custom initials embroidered by Tan on-site.
From Jan 13 to 14, there will also be a complimentary aura-reading photo booth, where one can discover his or her aura colours as sartorial inspiration for the year ahead.
Boasting intricate floral embroidery, four boutique-exclusive sneakers in the signature Superga 2750 and 2790 silhouettes will be available for purchase.
Info: The store is at B3-29 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.
Braun Buffel and Smiley collaboration
Here is a collection that will put a grin on your face. German accessories brand Braun Buffel has teamed up with Smiley for a limited range of unisex apparel and leather goods.
The Smiley Company, a London-based brand licensing company which claims to hold the rights to the smiley face in more than 100 countries, creates various types of lifestyle products with partnering brands.
In this collaboration, a new Braun Buffel x Smiley logo features three smiley faces in a row – to symbolise the unity in smiling, as a universal language that connects individuals.
The relaxed, retro aesthetics of the 1980s were the inspiration for this collection. For apparel, there are tees ($119) and hoodies ($169) in white, black and teal.
If you enjoy the puffy bag trend, try the leather goods, priced from $139 for a luggage tag. There are also cardholders ($159), long wallets ($369), a Waist Pouch ($429) and Mini Messenger bag ($499).
Info: Available at Braun Buffel counters and boutiques, including B3-38/39 Ion Orchard, and braunbuffel.com/sg
Barrier repair for the new year
It is time to undo the havoc wreaked on your skin from the year-end festivities and rebuild its barrier for 2024. To answer the call, two new creams targeting barrier repair have hit the market.
TikTok-viral Drunk Elephant’s newest launch, the Bora Barrier Repair Cream ($105) is the brand’s richest cream yet and targets chronically dry skin in need of reparative moisture.
Through a replenishing blend of ceramides, lipids, antioxidants, and zinc and copper salt minerals, the formula nourishes skin and is said to soothe, encourage the natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, and support healthy barrier function.
Compared with the brand’s existing rich cream, Lala Retro, Bora Barrier has a more buttery texture.
From Paula’s Choice comes the new Resist Barrier Repair Advanced Moisturizer ($59), a lightweight cream for all skin types said to replenish the skin’s barrier, prevent water loss and deliver long-lasting hydration.
Formulated with a blend of five ceramides and cholesterol, it also contains a synthetic peptide said to support firmness and elasticity, and watermelon seed oil to soothe the skin.
Info: Drunk Elephant is available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg. Paula’s Choice is available at paulaschoice.sg
Accent’s bespoke cheongsam
It is the last weekend for bespoke orders at home-grown modern tailor Accent.
The tailoring brand, which has a male-focused arm Assemble, has brought back its Chinese New Year bespoke experience Hikari ($750), after a successful first edition in 2023.
For those who enjoy the process of custom-making something unique, this second collection features new fabrics, buttons, embroidery and silhouettes. Build a piece from scratch tailored exactly to your measurements and style.
You can personalise your neckline – with options such as halter necklines and cap sleeves – choose from 15 fabrics that range from satin to jacquard and customise the length and slit placement in your dress. Customers can also opt to create a two-piece for greater versatility.
Orders and the last day for first measurements close on Jan 14. The full experience takes three to five weeks.
Info: Available at Accent Singapore, 04-04/05/06 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, and str.sg/jD9t
Bobbi Brown’s new skincare launches
Get a clean start with two new cleansing products from Bobbi Brown.
The upgraded Soothing Cleansing Oil ($92 for 200ml) includes newly added meadowfoam seed oil to soften skin, tamanu oil to comfort the skin’s surface and tsubaki oil said to deeply nourish while thoroughly removing pollution and impurities.
As a first step in your double-cleanse routine, the oil helps keep skin hydrated post-rinsing.
Ace your second cleanse with the Lathering Tube Soap ($65), a creamy face wash that lathers into pillowy foam. Scented lightly with grapefruit and lavender, it contains glycerin and coconut-derived amino acids said to boost the skin’s moisture while gently lifting excess oil and dead cells.
Info: Available at all Bobbi Brown counters and boutiques