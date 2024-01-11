Style News: Superga opens new Ion flagship, a Smiley leather collaboration with Braun Buffel

Superga opens new Ion Orchard store

Fans of the Italian brand’s slim-fit sneakers can run on down to its newest flagship store in town. Relocated from Wheelock Place, the new 1,012 sq ft store in Ion Orchard is Superga Singapore’s largest one here.

A bright palette of woods and earthy elements brings comfort to the airy space, which has a modular layout the brand will tap to hold community events and experiences in the future.

Kicking off its first event this opening weekend is a live embroidery station by embroidery artist Cheryl Tan (@beadbadwolf).

Across two weekends on Jan 13 to 14 and Jan 20 to 21, from 2 to 7pm, all purchasing customers can personalise their new sneakers, for free, in the form of custom initials embroidered by Tan on-site.