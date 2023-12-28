Style News: Escentials reopens in Ion Orchard, Sulwhasoo launches new cushions

Escentials reopens in Ion Orchard

Home-grown multi-brand beauty retailer Escentials has moved to a new location within Ion Orchard. Known for carrying niche luxury fragrance brands, it is owned by Singapore-founded luxury beauty and lifestyle group Luxasia.

Previously tucked away on the mall’s higher floors, the new boutique spans 1,614 sq ft and is situated alongside other fragrance and beauty stores in basement two.

It is a fragrance lover’s paradise, with more than 20 brands up for discovery.

Fashion house Hermes’ beauty and fragrance offerings steal the spotlight at the front of the store. Venture deeper inside for lesser-known finds – including from Italian brand Acqua di Parma, Oman perfumery Amouage and French perfume houses Kilian Paris, Frederic Malle and Maison Crivelli.