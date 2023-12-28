Style News: Escentials reopens in Ion Orchard, Sulwhasoo launches new cushions

Escentials reopens in Ion Orchard
Home-grown multi-brand beauty retailer Escentials has moved to a new location within Ion Orchard. Known for carrying niche luxury fragrance brands, it is owned by Singapore-founded luxury beauty and lifestyle group Luxasia.
Previously tucked away on the mall’s higher floors, the new boutique spans 1,614 sq ft and is situated alongside other fragrance and beauty stores in basement two.
It is a fragrance lover’s paradise, with more than 20 brands up for discovery.
Fashion house Hermes’ beauty and fragrance offerings steal the spotlight at the front of the store. Venture deeper inside for lesser-known finds – including from Italian brand Acqua di Parma, Oman perfumery Amouage and French perfume houses Kilian Paris, Frederic Malle and Maison Crivelli.
Make a beeline for Maison Crivelli – an independent haute parfumerie with scents inspired by its founder’s travels – to sniff its newest extrait de parfum, Oud Maracuja.
Described as a fruity oud, the perfume has notes of passionfruit, blackcurrant, Indonesian patchouli, oud wood accord and amber vanilla.
Also worth checking out is French brand Matiere Premiere, which debuted in Singapore via Escentials recently. The TikTok-favourite niche label is best known for its viral hit Parisian Musc, which you can now get a whiff of in person.
Info: Escentials is located at B2-29 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Sulwhasoo launches new cushions
Fans of South Korean brand Sulwhasoo’s cushion foundations will be pleased to know there are new, skincare-infused additions to the line-up.
The new Perfecting Cushion and Perfecting Cushion Airy ($100 each) feature the Jaum Activator, the same proprietary ingredient contained in the brand’s best-selling First Care Activating Serum. It is said to rebalance the skin and activate its self-rejuvenation potential for a more radiant and refreshed complexion.
Also new is the enhanced Slim Fit Cover formula in the Perfecting Cushion, which delivers a semi-matt finish with high coverage, without the heavy feeling. The Perfecting Cushion Airy is recommended for those who want feather-light, natural coverage.
The new designs will appeal to magpies, with irregular curves in iridescent mother of pearl that catch the light at every angle. Both cushions are available in five shades.
Info: Available at Sulwhasoo boutiques and counters, Lazada and Shopee
Hand creams for the holidays
Nourishing your hands needs no season or reason, but always seems extra appropriate this time of year. Whether you are travelling or simply feeling the chill from the year-end rain, these new launches will keep your fingers plump and moisturised.
From South Korean brand Aromatica, known for using aromatherapy in its products, comes a new hand cream collection ($20 each) formulated with moisturising shea butter and adenosine, an organic compound certified by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its wrinkle-improving properties.
Choose from four soothing scents – Embrace (with neroli and patchouli), Inspirit (basil and bergamot), Mellowness (magnolia and sandalwood) and Serene (lavender and marjoram).
For fans of Chanel Beauty’s Chance line of fragrances, the luxury house has dropped a new limited-edition set of three perfumed hand creams ($122).
In travel-friendly tubes perfect for taking on-the-go, the creams are infused with the floral notes of Chance, Chance Eau Fraiche and Chance Eau Tendre.
Chance is a floral-spicy scent with notes of pink peppercorn and amber patchouli; Chance Eau Fraiche is cheerful with notes of zesty citrus and jasmine; and Chance Eau Tendre is for calmer days, with its blend of smooth musk and grapefruit-quince accord.
Info: Aromatica is available at sephora.sg and Chanel Beauty is available from Jan 5 at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and counters and chanel.com/sg
The History of Whoo’s sparkly compacts
Keep on dazzling right into the new year with this limited-edition launch from The History of Whoo.
Designed for the Gongjinhyang: Mi Royal Pact powder compact, the new Winter Sparkle Night Edition includes two elegant cases in navy and white that you can switch out for a customisable look.
The powder is formulated with anti-inflammatory ingredients said to be used in ancient skincare recipes by Korean royal families, including Chinese foxglove (to treat conditions caused by yin deficiencies) and goji berry (to support skin regeneration). It is said to give skin a flawless complexion with a velvety matt finish.
Pick it up in The History of Whoo Gongjinhyang: Mi Royal Pact Special Set (Winter Sparkle Night Edition, $198), which comes with travel sizes of the brand’s lip and base products.
Info: Available at The History of Whoo boutiques and counters