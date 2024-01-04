Style News: Onitsuka Tiger’s Astro Boy collection, est.lab’s device for face workouts

Onitsuka Tiger turns 75
To mark the start of its 75th anniversary celebrations in 2024, Japanese streetwear brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced a collaboration with one of Japan’s most iconic anime characters – Astro Boy.
The collection comprises 43 items in splashes of red, white and black to pay homage to the hero of the long-running manga, which debuted in 1952.
These include shirts, track suits, skirts and pants, as well as accessories and footwear featuring the cartoon superhero.
Highlights include the Dentigre Puff Boot ($400), a pair of chunky red boots that are reminiscent of Astro Boy’s rocket-powered feet, and a black shoulder bag ($290) emblazoned with the character.
The collection does not come cheap, however, and prices start from $80 for a pair of socks.
The collection will launch online and at the Onitsuka Tiger Flagship Store – at B1-37 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391A Orchard Road – on Jan 12.
Est.lab drops face beauty device inspired by face gyms
Think face gyms are too painful or expensive? Home-grown beauty brand Est.lab has you covered so you can work out your face at home.
Dubbed “a personal trainer on the go”, its VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Buddy combines the power of electrical muscle stimulation and sonic vibration therapy to create micro-vibrations and microcurrent pulses to induce muscle contractions for a painless and non-invasive facelift.
With three different modes, the device claims to tone and strengthen muscles and promote blood circulation to achieve a smoother, firmer and more youthful-looking appearance. It can be used not just on the face, but also on other parts of the body, such as the waist and thighs.
The product is best combined with Est.lab’s VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Booster, a hydrating and lifting cream that is specially formulated to amplify the results of the device.
The VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Buddy ($298, inclusive of the VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Booster) will be available online at www.estlab.shop and at Estetica Beauty studios. The VitaLift A+ SmartSculpt Booster ($68) is also sold separately.
Fairmont and Clarins offer babymoon retreats
With Fairmont Singapore’s new Babymoon package, parents-to-be can now relax and recharge in style before their little one arrives.
Those who purchase this two-day, one-night experience – created in partnership with French beauty house Clarins – will enjoy an overnight stay in a Fairmont Gold Room or Suite in the hotel’s renovated South Tower.
Apart from breakfast and welcome drinks in the Fairmont Gold Lounge, expectant mums will also be treated to a Customised Deep Cleansing Facial, while fathers-to-be can indulge in a Gentleman’s Power Facial, followed by a signature luxury massage for the face, lower neck, scalp and feet. Both treatments are available exclusively at the hotel’s Willow Stream Spa.
Guests will also receive $100 worth of dining credits to spend at the hotel and a Clarins Beautiful Pregnancy Set to take home. The beauty set, valued at $96, contains Clarins’ stretch mark cream, Extra Firming Day Cream and tonic treatment oil, among other products.
The Babymoon package is available until March 31 at Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road. Rates start from $775.20++ ($687.68++ for Accor Plus Members).
Guerlain’s haircare line debuts in Singapore
One of the oldest beauty houses in the world, Guerlain has made its first major foray into luxury haircare with its Abeille Royale Hair and Scalp Care Range.
The complete high-repair haircare ritual – which encompasses the Revitalising & Fortifying Care Shampoo ($131), Repairing & Replumping Care Conditioner ($131) and Double R Radiance & Repair Mask ($149) – taps the restorative powers of honey and royal jelly.
The products are enriched with black bee honey from Ushant, a rocky island west of France, as well as phytoceramides, arginine, D-panthenol (or vitamin B5) and cassia alata extract to strengthen hair fibres and boost shine.
The range includes a scalp and haircare brush ($287) inspired by Japanese shiatsu techniques, created in collaboration with Osaka-based haircare house S-Heart-S.
The Abeille Royale Hair and Scalp Care Range is available at all Guerlain boutiques and counters, while the brush is available only at the Guerlain boutique at B2-32 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.