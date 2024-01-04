Style News: Onitsuka Tiger’s Astro Boy collection, est.lab’s device for face workouts

Onitsuka Tiger turns 75

To mark the start of its 75th anniversary celebrations in 2024, Japanese streetwear brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced a collaboration with one of Japan’s most iconic anime characters – Astro Boy.

The collection comprises 43 items in splashes of red, white and black to pay homage to the hero of the long-running manga, which debuted in 1952.

These include shirts, track suits, skirts and pants, as well as accessories and footwear featuring the cartoon superhero.

Highlights include the Dentigre Puff Boot ($400), a pair of chunky red boots that are reminiscent of Astro Boy’s rocket-powered feet, and a black shoulder bag ($290) emblazoned with the character.