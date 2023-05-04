Style News: New fragrances for spring, Korean actress Han So-hee named Charles & Keith ambassador

New scents for spring and summer

Spring has sprung – and in the fragrance world, that means lighter, botanical scents better suited to these hot and sweaty days.

Swing by the new Jo Malone London pop-up to explore its all-new The Highlands collection ($130 for 30ml), which makes its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore. The lavender-hued pop-up at the L1 atrium of Ion Orchard runs until May 14.

The four limited-edition scents were inspired by the untamed beauty of the Scottish Highlands. The Highland Heather stands out with a woody scent enhanced by English lavender and cypress. The Melancholy Thistle is another winner, with its bright and green scent underpinned by coolwood, to evoke the ivy-covered stone walls of an abandoned castle.

The scents can be layered with existing colognes from the brand.

Aesop fans will love the fifth and latest addition to the Othertopias collection of fragrances inspired by spaces both real and imagined.