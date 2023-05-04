Style News: New fragrances for spring, Korean actress Han So-hee named Charles & Keith ambassador

New scents for spring and summer
Spring has sprung – and in the fragrance world, that means lighter, botanical scents better suited to these hot and sweaty days.
Swing by the new Jo Malone London pop-up to explore its all-new The Highlands collection ($130 for 30ml), which makes its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore. The lavender-hued pop-up at the L1 atrium of Ion Orchard runs until May 14.
The four limited-edition scents were inspired by the untamed beauty of the Scottish Highlands. The Highland Heather stands out with a woody scent enhanced by English lavender and cypress. The Melancholy Thistle is another winner, with its bright and green scent underpinned by coolwood, to evoke the ivy-covered stone walls of an abandoned castle.
The scents can be layered with existing colognes from the brand.
Aesop fans will love the fifth and latest addition to the Othertopias collection of fragrances inspired by spaces both real and imagined.
The gender-neutral Gloam ($255 for 50ml), which is old English for twilight, conjures up the dreamscape – the liminal space that exists between dreams and the waking world.
Scent-wise, that translates to ethereal opening notes of pink pepper, cardamom and neroli, with a dash of mimosa and saffron for a spicy finish more appropriate for hotter weather.
And if you like the iconic Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, its newest fragrance Good Girl Blush ($234 for 80ml) gives a fresh, fruity-floral take on the original. Notes of bergamot, peony and powdery ylang ylang mesh with base notes of vanilla to encapsulate spring in a bottle.
The result is a sparkly, feminine scent – if it was not already obvious from the baby-pink stiletto heel bottle.
Info: Jo Malone London and Aesop are available at their respective stores. Carolina Herrera is available at selected Sephora stores, BHG Bugis and Metro stores.
Han So-hee is Charles & Keith’s newest ambassador
The home-grown footwear brand has added another famous face to its star-studded roster of global ambassadors – South Korean actress Han So-hee.
The 28-year-old is best known for her roles in popular K-dramas such as The World Of The Married (2020), Nevertheless (2021) and My Name (2021).
She is set to star in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign that will be unveiled in the third quarter of 2023.
In 2022, Charles & Keith appointed South Korean singer-actress Krystal, formerly of K-pop girl group f(x), as its first global brand ambassador.
Upcycle accessories with Graye
You can now create your own upcycled accessories out of scrap materials at home-grown fashion label Graye’s flagship store.
The genderless apparel brand, which started as an online menswear label founded by designer Xie Qian Qian, recently rejigged its store layout to introduce a laboratory-like concept as a backdrop for hosting upcycling workshops.
The Grayelab Corner is decked out with peg boards, a sewing machine and a central countertop for customising, repairing and upcycling activities.
At this station, you can personalise newly purchased Graye products with heat transfer prints and buttons, as well as turn baby onesies from the brand’s new kidswear line – Young by Graye – into tees for free.
The brand has also launched a new Artefact collection of accessories – a multipurpose rope strap ($29), upcycled elasticated strap ($35) and knotted keychain/bracelet ($12) – which you can purchase readily or make your own with the staff’s assistance in the store.
Looking for an activity to flex your creative muscle? At the three-hour Cut & Sew Upcycling Workshop every Monday (10am and 2 and 6pm), learn to make your own one-of-a-kind upcycled tote bag using old garments and off-cuts.
You can pick from paper patterns using scrap fabrics, or from pre-loved or sample garments, and be guided through basic sewing and finishing, embellishing and personalising your final tote. The workshop costs $250 a person and $350 for two.
Info: Graye – The Lab Store is at 02-13 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road.
Re:erth launches first men’s serum
Do you know a man in your life who is lazy with his skincare routine? Put him onto Re:erth’s newest product.
The Omni Serum ($116) was designed as a one-step grooming solution to combat rough and dull skin, strengthen the skin barrier, and defend against everyday aggressors while keeping skin hydrated. It features Tasmanian seaweed extract as the key ingredient, which is said to help balance the skin’s microbiome, enhance the skin’s ability to repair itself after exposure to ultraviolet rays, and increase skin elasticity.
This is paired with Re:erth’s signature ingredients – Japanese spring turmeric and white turmeric, grown exclusively in the brand’s farms in Kyushu – that help to suppress melanin production and lighten pigmentation.
Packaged in a striking metallic teal bottle, consider it the male counterpart to the local skincare brand’s best-selling Multi-Targeted Elixir, a similar multitasking serum. Apply the lightweight serum after cleansing and watch it get absorbed into skin in 10 seconds.
Info: Available at reerth.com, and in-store at Nana and Bird (1 Yong Siak Street), Perk by Kate (134A Telok Ayer Street) and Design Orchard (250 Orchard Road).