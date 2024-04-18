Style News: Cos Atelier debuts in Singapore, first Lenskart Studio opens in Tampines

Cos Atelier launches at Ion Orchard

Fans of the chic, understated aesthetic of Cos can now shop its elevated capsule line Cos Atelier, which made its debut in Singapore on April 17.

The London-based Swedish fashion brand’s seasonal, premium range first launched globally at New York Fashion Week in September 2022 for Fall/Winter 2022. Singapore is the first market in South-east Asia to carry the collection.