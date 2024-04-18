Style News: Cos Atelier debuts in Singapore, first Lenskart Studio opens in Tampines

Cos Atelier launches at Ion Orchard
Fans of the chic, understated aesthetic of Cos can now shop its elevated capsule line Cos Atelier, which made its debut in Singapore on April 17.
The London-based Swedish fashion brand’s seasonal, premium range first launched globally at New York Fashion Week in September 2022 for Fall/Winter 2022. Singapore is the first market in South-east Asia to carry the collection.
Few high-street brands can command the same level of respect among fashion circles as Cos, whose main lines offer a taste of luxury ready-to-wear at a wallet-friendly price.
Conceptualised as a step above its regular collection in terms of craftsmanship and materiality, Cos Atelier focuses on day-to-evening wear for men and women. This season, look forward to crinkled fabrics, hand-pleated trousers and terracotta tones.
Drawing inspiration from the 1990s, the womenswear selection embraces elongated silhouettes and dramatic maxi-length skirts.
Meanwhile, the menswear echoes the fluidity of the womenswear collection, with relaxed cuts and refined silk shirts. The collection also includes leather goods, jewellery, belt clips and, for the first time, sunglasses.
Prices range from $125 for a bandeau top to $590 for a coat.
Info: The Cos Atelier collection is available at 03-19/23/24A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn and cos.com
Maison Margiela Replica’s new fragrance
Ready to smell like tomatoes and fresh herbs all spring and summer? Put your nose to Maison Margiela Replica’s latest scent, From The Garden ($220 for 100ml), a joyfully green fragrance evoking the feeling of reconnecting with nature.
Developed by master perfumer Olivier Cresp – who has a string of globally recognised fragrances under his belt – and his son Sebastien, the perfume was inspired by shared memories of the two gardening together.
A single spritz brings to mind a sunny afternoon in a blooming garden in Puglia, Italy, with hands dug deep in the soil harvesting tomatoes.
Green mandarin essence and tomato leaf accord bring a juicy, bright quality to this citrus-woody scent, grounded with geranium essence that recalls a verdant garden, and a whiff of earthy patchouli. Perfect for hot weather, the fragrance is also available as a candle ($112).
Info: Available at Maison Margiela stores including B1-14 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road
Lenskart Studio opens in Tampines
Indian multinational eyewear retailer Lenskart has opened its first Lenskart Studio, a souped-up store with an enhanced retail experience and boutique exclusives.
Located at Tampines 1 shopping mall, the store boasts a refreshed shopping concept displaying its various collections with feature walls – from Korean-inspired styles to the brand’s signature Air Flex series of ultra-bendable frames.
The company chose a store in Tampines to debut this concept after observing that shopping behaviour for optical eyewear tended towards stores in heartland locations.
This store is also where you can find exclusive new launches – such as French brand Le Petit Lunetier ($198), characterised by trendy tortoiseshell frames and vintage-looking shapes; and Lenskart’s Switch Collection, a range of optical eyewear that lets you transition seamlessly between clear and polarised lenses with magnetic clip-on lenses.
Priced at $148, the line is available in an array of frames, lens shapes and lens colours.
Shoppers can also virtually try on glasses with augmented-reality tools, and play around with the User-Generated Content (UGC) Wall Feature, which showcases customers and their favourite Lenskart products. Simply tag Lenskart in your photos and videos for a chance to be featured on the wall.
Info: Lenskart Studio is located at 01-31 Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1