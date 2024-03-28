Style News: Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz in Chanel handbag campaign, Anessa’s sun-care pop-up

Chanel debuts star-studded 2024 handbag campaign

French luxury fashion house Chanel has called upon two Hollywood A-listers to announce its 2024 handbag campaign.

Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz star in this short film, crafted as a homage to the 1966 French romance drama A Man And A Woman. In the original film, lead actress Anouk Aimee carried her own Chanel handbag in pivotal scenes where the leads fall in love.

The film was shot partly in Deauville – the seaside town where Gabrielle Chanel opened a hat boutique bearing her name in 1912 and presented her first haute couture creations in 1913.

Photographed and directed by Dutch-American fashion photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh, this campaign repeats almost word for word, shot by shot, some of the film’s original sequences – although it takes certain creative liberties.