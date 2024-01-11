Street style: Sartorial elements that stand the test of time

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The January 2024 issue is out on newsstands now.
Shoulder To Shoulder
While cut-outs are a familiar trend, it is where they are placed that ups their sex appeal. This season, the fashion circuit has trained its focus on an unassuming yet sensual body part – the shoulders.
Fashion-forward designers like Gucci and 3.1 Phillip Lim have incorporated detachable components in the garment, giving the wearer a two-in-one option. Others have drawn up feminine numbers with billowy and edgy frocks.
Not keen on slashed sleeves? Try a tailored vest with opera gloves in the same hue for a vibe that is covered yet flirty.
On A Tight Rope
Time and again, the choker has proven itself to be a perfect standalone statement piece. Sitting just above the collarbone, it has seen us through possibly every decade. From French queen Marie Antoinette’s delicate pearls to 1980s rocker spikes and rivets to 1990s velvety ribbons, just about every style is still relevant sartorially today.
Modernise your pearl chokers by wearing them with a crisp shirt dress, or contrast your tailored look with rebellious layered hardware. Finally, try a minimalist skinny choker worn with bold red lips for the ultimate statement.
Inside Out
The fashion set is flaunting sheer apparel and lingerie dressing these days. But at Monse, the label has gone a step further by crafting outfits with skeletal prints and embellishing them with 3D knitted florals, reminiscent of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits and Italian fashion designer Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1938 Skeleton dress.
Off-White explored the idea of X-rayed imagery with sporty separates that are covered with monochromatic prints of scanned items. A reminder, perhaps, that everything in our lives comes under scrutiny.
Not Your Usual Onesie
Here is what wearing a catsuit immediately says of its wearer – glamorous, bold and ultra-confident. Often in latex or leather, the catsuit has been worn by tough female characters in movies – Trinity in The Matrix films (1999 to 2021), Alice in the Resident Evil film series (2002 to 2017) and, of course, nearly every Catwoman in comic-verse history oozing with strength and sexiness.
Saint Laurent gave the fashion world a strong case for the silhouette in its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, while celebrity Kim Kardashian famously stepped out in a Balenciaga yellow caution-tape suit back then as well. And who could forget pop star Rihanna in a sparkly Gucci catsuit?
Still going strong, the one-piece wonder is easier styled than imagined. Slip on thigh-high boots for effortless ease, or throw on a tailored coat and structured extras for a full heroine vibe.
Bright Eyed
If eyes are the window to the soul, then we would like to have them well dressed up, no matter the occasion. Whether it is to add sparkle for a festive mood or brighten up the new year, accessories for our peepers are a must-have, and they are not just for blocking out UV rays.
Opt for glitzy sunnies to brighten up a neutral fit or amp up the drama with diamante half-frames. Beyond the frames, add a touch of whimsy to your street chic look with a pearl-embellished balaclava. Now, that is what we call eye candy.
Comic Con
Comics, manga, anime – these illustrated story formats on different media have become so ubiquitous we cannot unsee or ignore them. Whatever the age, everyone loves this fantastical form of visual narrative.
And better yet, fashion designers are falling over themselves covering classic silhouettes with comic strip prints. Try options like Dsquared2’s Betty Boop jeans or Coperni’s graphic shirt for a pop of fun to your outfit. Or don a full look for maximum impact, then throw on sleek add-ons for that futuristic vibe.