Street style: Sartorial elements that stand the test of time

Shoulder To Shoulder

While cut-outs are a familiar trend, it is where they are placed that ups their sex appeal. This season, the fashion circuit has trained its focus on an unassuming yet sensual body part – the shoulders.

Fashion-forward designers like Gucci and 3.1 Phillip Lim have incorporated detachable components in the garment, giving the wearer a two-in-one option. Others have drawn up feminine numbers with billowy and edgy frocks.

Not keen on slashed sleeves? Try a tailored vest with opera gloves in the same hue for a vibe that is covered yet flirty.