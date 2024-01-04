Suits go either minimalist or subversive

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The December 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – The tailored two-piece remains the most alluring option for men for evening dressing that is effortless yet impactful. But this season, its proponents fall into two distinct camps.

The Minimalists

This set of designers set out to distil the suit down to its essence.

No superfluous details, no grand reinventions – in their hands, the suit is all about the purity and precision of the cut, the relationship between cloth and body, and a showcase for the superiority of their tailoring ateliers.