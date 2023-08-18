New Chanel boutique at Takashimaya inspired by founder’s Paris apartment

SINGAPORE - The personal style of French fashion icon Gabrielle Chanel can now be experienced in Singapore at the new Chanel Watches and Fine Jewellery boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Orchard Road.

The first Chanel boutique in South-east Asia when it opened in 2009, it was redesigned by the renowned New York-based architect Peter Marino and officially reopened on Aug 1.

The reimagined boutique showcases Chanel’s fine jewellery and watch collections such as Coco Crush, No. 5, J12, Premiere, Mademoiselle Prive, the Lion and Camelia.

At 1,350 sq ft, the boutique is now 1½ times larger and boasts design elements inspired by the Paris apartment of the maison’s famous founder Gabrielle Bonheur “Coco” Chanel (1883-1971).

One source of inspiration is her beloved collection of Chinese Coromandel screens, which were created with a lacquer technique that emerged at the end of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

In a biography from 1983 – Chanel Solitaire by Claude Delay, published by Gallimard – the fashion designer said: “I’ve loved Chinese screens since I was 18 years old. I nearly fainted with joy when, entering a Chinese shop, I saw a Coromandel for the first time.”

She added: “Screens were the first thing I bought.”

According to Chanel.com, she dressed her walls with the screens, using them like wallpaper or to give structure to her private space. She also used them to hide the doors in order to keep her guests from finding them.

The boutique’s facade has a discreet entrance framed in black, with gold panels inspired by Coromandel screens. On entering, one is immediately met with the colours that are associated with the maison’s colours – white, black, beige, red and gold – which are also reflected in the design of the furniture and fittings.