Chanel’s haute couture collection debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE – It was the morning of Chanel’s first haute couture presentation in Singapore, and a cavalcade of cars was lined up outside a 19th-century mansion on Keppel Hill, the venue for the occasion.

Once abandoned, the mansion had been restored to its former glory just for the week-long event in April.

Inside, Brazilian fashion icon and in-house model for Chanel, Amanda Sanchez, did a twirl. Dubbed as “Chanel’s most influential model”, Sanchez looked like a modern-day Tinkerbell in a tweed coat, an embroidered skirt with feathery tassels and a top hat.

Lining the racks behind her were more dresses, jumpsuits and coats from the French maison’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Drawing inspiration from the animal icons in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s Rue Cambon apartment, the collection felt very feminine and whimsical, whether it was tweed shorts covered in hand-beaded bees or a short, sequin dress embellished with a menagerie of animals, from elephants to lions.

The history of haute couture may be closely linked to Paris, but the first couture house was founded in 1858 by an Englishman, Charles Frederick Worth.

Described as a bearded man with “solid fingers” by English writer Charles Dickens in 1863, Worth was the official dressmaker to Empress Eugenie of France and had been permitted to measure and dress the female elite in Paris – which was unheard of at the time.

He pioneered the concept of seasonal collections and displayed his clothes on live models who resembled his best customers at his shop in Paris’ Rue de la Paix.

In 1868, Worth started what is now known as La Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the governing body for the French fashion industry that establishes rigorous standards for designers to be classified as an haute couture establishment.

In order to qualify, the fashion house’s in-house designer must conceive original designs and each piece must be individually handcrafted in the couture house’s workshops.

The ateliers must have a minimum of 20 employees.

Couture houses are also obligated to hold two annual shows during the dedicated haute couture week in Paris and showcase a collection of at least 25 looks, encompassing both daytime and evening attire.

By the late 1920s, however, fashionistas had their sights set on newer couturiers like Chanel.