Chanel brings its 1932 High Jewelry collection to South-east Asia for first time

SINGAPORE – It was past opening hours on a Friday evening, but National Gallery Singapore stirred to life as the city’s beau monde assembled in its hallowed hallways for a special dinner organised by French luxury label Chanel in late March 2023.

A hush descended upon the crowd as striking models sauntered past in between courses, clad in millions of dollars worth of glittering diamonds that resembled the crescent moon, the sun and shooting stars.

These baubles are part of the famed French maison’s 1932 High Jewelry collection, which is said to draw inspiration from the sky, visible through the latticed glass-and-metal ceiling of the Supreme Court Terrace, the evening’s dinner venue.

They were launched in May 2022 at a party in West Hollywood to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Bijoux de Diamants, the first and only high jewellery collection created by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself.

The grand fete was a way for Chanel to celebrate the arrival of the collection, which has made its way to Singapore and is put on display at the Marina Bay Sands for the very first time, until April 10. And yes, the pieces are available for purchase.

A storied past

The year 1932 was not an easy one – the world was in the midst of a recession, driven by soaring inflation and unemployment rates caused by the Wall Street crash of 1929.

With business in the doldrums, the London Diamond Corporation took a gamble by commissioning a collection with Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, hoping that her creative talent would bolster demand for the gem.