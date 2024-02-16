Louis Vuitton opens first ultra-exclusive Singapore boutique for its top spenders

SINGAPORE - Imagine shopping in a boutique where the entire floor can turn into your personal dressing room.

Ultra-exclusivity and premium service are the main things on offer at Louis Vuitton’s newest store. And no, not everyone can shop here.

In January, the French luxury brand opened the doors to its first retail space dedicated to VICs (very important clients) in Ngee Ann City – the first in the region to debut its new Apartment concept. VICs is industry speak for the top 1 per cent of a brand’s clientele.

The refurbished space on level two is located directly above Louis Vuitton’s largest dedicated women’s store in Singapore, which reopened in August 2023 after a ritzy revamp. Louis Vuitton first opened in Ngee Ann City in 1996.

Stylised to look like a chic French apartment, the 690 sq m space is divided into an exhibition area, the Main Hall and Gallery – which bring to mind a spacious foyer in someone’s home – and three salons that can each be closed off for a more private shopping experience.