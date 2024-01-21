Luxury brand flagship stores are now gourmet hot spots

SEOUL – With Seoul quickly becoming a centre of luxury spending, even when compared to cities like London and Paris, global luxury powerhouses are flocking to the city to launch gourmet programmes at their flagship stores as part of their efforts to cement their loyal fan base, as well as attract new buyers.

Industry insiders say such high-end gourmet experiences allow customers to enjoy a unique atmosphere that incorporates the diversity and identity of each brand.

Woori Louis Vuitton

The French luxury brand kicked off its latest pop-up restaurant on Nov 17, 2023, in collaboration with the “godmother” of Korean cuisine Cho Hee-sook, of modern Korean restaurant Hansikgonggan.

Woori Louis Vuitton is serving Korean cuisine, a first for the brand, through Feb 8.

Also participating in the pop-up restaurant are renowned contemporary Korean chefs Cho Eun-hee and Park Sung-bae of Onjium, Kang Min-goo of Mingles, and Korean-French-inspired dessert boutique Lysee’s pastry chef Lee Eun-ji.

“Woori... unveils an authentic, gastronomic experience that puts Korean culture, history and national pride at its forefront,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement.

Located in the affluent Cheongdam-dong neighborhood in southern Seoul, Woori is set inside the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry, who focused on building with natural elements in earthy tones, traditional Korean textures, and a soft colour palette of ivory, white and blue.

Address: 4th floor, Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, 454, Apgujeong-ro, Gangnam-gu

Price: 280,000 won (S$281) for lunch, 340,000 won for dinner

Opening hours: 11.30am to 9.30pm, daily except Monday

Gucci Osteria Seoul

Joining the flagship Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence, Italy, and other locations in Los Angeles and Tokyo, Gucci’s fourth global restaurant opened in Seoul in March 2022.

Located on the top floor of the Gucci Gaok flagship store in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, this contemporary restaurant infuses creativity, elegance, playfulness and sensuality into traditional Italian cuisine.

The menu was created by internationally acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura, the owner and chef of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, and Karime Lopez, executive chef of Gucci Osteria Florence, together with the restaurant’s executive chef,Jun Hyung-kyu and head chef Davide Cardellini.

The restaurant’s distinctive dishes include the signature Emilia burger, made with hanwoo (Korean beef) and tortellini with parmigiano reggiano cream, alongside the Seoul garden salad.