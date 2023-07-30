Unboxing the new Tiffany & Co

It is 8am in New York and Mr Anthony Ledru, head honcho of Tiffany & Co, is lamenting that he is not doing this interview over a cup of coffee or a glass of champagne at the American luxury jewellery brand’s iconic store in New York instead of over Zoom.

He is eager to show off The Landmark – as the building is now known – and for good reason. Sitting at the corner of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, the store, which opened in 1940, reopened in late April after extensive renovations that lasted nearly four years.

The enthusiasm in his voice is irrepressible as he talks about the revamp. Save for two minor sprucing up exercises in the 1980s and early 2000s, the transformation is the store’s biggest and most significant since its opening.

The reimagination of the interiors was undertaken by American architect and interior designer Peter Marino, who was responsible for, among other projects, the Giorgio Armani boutique in New York’s Madison Avenue, the Chanel Ginza Tower in Tokyo and the Louis Vuitton store in Rodeo Drive, Los Angeles.

The renovation of The Landmark’s core was undertaken by Office for Metropolitan Architecture, led by Japanese architect Shohei Shigematsu, whose major works include the Milstein Hall at Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art, and Planning, and Sotheby’s auction house headquarters in New York.

It is not hyperbole to describe the transformation – which analysts believe cost US$500 million (S$666 million) – as “the renovation of the century”, he says.

“The location is perhaps one of the most exciting avenues in the world. It’s right in the middle of Manhattan and I don’t believe there’s any other place, particularly in the US, where luxury shopping happens on an avenue with so much traffic.”

The building – immortalised in movies such as Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961), starring the late Audrey Hepburn – is synonymous with the magic of New York, he adds.

“People in Europe and Asia perhaps have a hard time understanding that it’s part of the top attractions in New York. It’s on the way to Central Park, Rockefeller Centre, St Patrick’s Cathedral,” he says, referring to some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

“We have a lot of visitors buying or looking. It creates the dream, the magic, and for this reason, is very special,” says Mr Ledru, who became Tiffany’s president and chief executive after French luxury conglomerate LVMH acquired it for US$15.8 billion in 2021.

Preserving Tiffany’s heritage was important, hence the care taken with the store’s facade and layout during renovations.

However, Mr Ledru adds: “We have a duty to protect, but we also have a duty to propel (Tiffany into the future).”

That propulsion is especially evident in the redesign of the building’s eighth to 10 floors, with, among other features, a wraparound glass wall and metal panels. The idea is to have “a diamond on the roof” which will be used to house exhibitions and events as well as intimate dinners and gatherings.