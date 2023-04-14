Lacoste dresses up ‘Netflix and chill’ uniform in fashion collaboration

NEW YORK – Streaming service Netflix and fashion brand Lacoste have launched a clothing collaboration that sees the French garment-maker’s iconic crocodile dressed up as show characters, with Netflix saying it wanted to go beyond the “Netflix and chill” uniform.

The collaboration, which covers eight of Netflix’s most popular shows, signals a doubling-down by Lacoste in its attempt to turn around the almost-century-old clothing company by appealing to a younger audience.

Traditionally known for its polo shirts and high-end tennis gear, Lacoste’s other recent unlikely partnerships include American singer Bruno Mars and skateboarding magazine Thrasher.

Netflix says the Lacoste collaboration, which launched on Wednesday, is designed to appeal to romance fans and teen-show enthusiasts.

The eight featured shows are Stranger Things (2016 to present), Bridgerton (2020 to present), Lupin (2021 to present), Money Heist (2017 to 2021), The Witcher (2019 to present), Sex Education (2019 to present), Shadow And Bone (2021 to present) and Elite (2018 to present).

The collection line will feature Lacoste’s iconic crocodile donning costumes from the Netflix shows on polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits, shoes, tote bags and more.

For instance, for Stranger Things, the crocodile changes into the Demogorgon; while for Bridgerton, the character is depicted with an oversized wig in a nod to the series’ Queen Charlotte.

To further tie in to the themes of the series, Lacoste’s campaign visuals revisit the iconic sets of each show and use them as a backdrop for the fashion.

Besides lines for men and women, there is also a collection for children – available in selected Lacoste stores and its website, as well as the Netflix online merchandise store.

The collaboration also suggests Netflix will continue its recent forays into clothing merchandise.

The streaming service partnered French fashion house Balmain for a western-themed collection inspired by the film, The Harder They Fall (2021).

Other collaborations, like a 2020 H&M collection for teen romance movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), more specifically targeted a younger audience. BLOOMBERG