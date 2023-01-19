Meet Lynn Ban, stylish and charismatic Singaporean cast member for Bling Empire: New York

SINGAPORE – It is evening in New York and Singapore-born jewellery designer Lynn Ban is kicking back at home in the American city, enjoying her last few days of relative anonymity.

Her name might not ring a bell with most Singaporeans now, but this may change with Bling Empire: New York, which premieres on Netflix on Friday.

“I’m just trying to kind of get my rest before everything next week,” she tells The Straits Times over a video call, referring to the highly anticipated show, a spin-off of Netflix’s hugely successful Bling Empire series (2021 to present).

Ban, a mother of one who celebrated her 50th birthday with her family in Morocco last May, is the quintessential Asian beauty, with long, black tresses and an impossibly sculpted body.

“I exercise every day. I dance, play tennis and do Pilates and yoga. I work out so I can eat,” she says, laughing. “I usually eat six meals a day when I go home to Singapore.”

Ban’s parents live in the Orchard Road area, and she returns to visit them every summer. A property tycoon, her father David Ban, 79, is the executive director of Kuala Lumpur-based developer Venus Assets that owns Four Seasons Place, an integrated development comprising a mix of private residences, hotel and retail space. He also launched Japanese eatery Genki Sushi in Singapore and Hong Kong.

When Lynn Ban was just four, the family decided to pack up and move to the Big Apple because of her father’s job.

“He was a banker at the time. When the opportunity to work abroad came up, we all went. It’s a classic immigrant story. He studied in business school while he worked (at Chase Manhattan Bank),” says the designer, who has a younger sister.

Propelled by Mr Ban’s career, the family continued to move every few years, living in different cities around the world. They then returned to Singapore briefly when Ban was a teenager.