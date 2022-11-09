Sustainable fashion – when does collaboration become collusion?

In the spring of 2020, during the earliest and darkest months of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of clothing executives and designers began talking – tentatively – about upending some of the global fashion industry’s hidebound practices.

Over several Zoom calls, they talked about ripping up the calendar that demands fall designs be presented in the spring, and spring clothes in the fall. Others suggested delaying the traditional discounting periods and cutting down on mid-season sales, which eroded profits.