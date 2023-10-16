Klook Travel Fest draws huge crowds

Freelance journalist Denise Lim, in partnership with The Straits Times, shared recommendations on Japan travel at the event. PHOTO: KLOOK
More than 21,000 people attended the Klook Travel Fest held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre over the weekend. PHOTO: KLOOK
SINGAPORE – Klook Travel Fest 2023 was held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre last Saturday and on Sunday, drawing more than 21,000 attendees.

Targeting free and independent travellers, the booking platform offered one-­for­-one flash deals to Solaniwa Onsen, Harukas 300 Observatory and Universal Studios Japan – all attractions in Osaka.

Freelance journalist Denise Lim, in partnership with The Straits Times, shared recommendations on Japan travel at the event.

She highlighted family­-friendly experiences and gave tips on navigating Japan with children.

Prizes given away at the fair included AirAsia flights to the Maldives valued at $4,600 and premium luggage sets from American Tourister.

A crowd favourite included one-for-one flash deals to places such as Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. PHOTO: KLOOK
