H&M scores another winner with Mugler collection

SINGAPORE – Since H&M’s first designer collaboration with the late Karl Lagerfeld in 2004, the fashion retail landscape has never quite been the same.

Every year since then, the Swedish retailer has rolled out at least one collection jointly designed with a luxury label.

While the industry has evolved over the last two decades, with shifts in power among the major players, the way trends are disseminated across multiple platforms and how customers shop, one thing that has not changed is the buzz – and pandemonium – that a H&M designer collaboration ignites.

Long lines and overnight queues are par for the course with H&M designer launches. While critical reception may vary, the collaborations are indubitably fodder for hypebeasts and mega successful by any measure.

So frenzied it was for the 2015 Balmain x H&M collection in Paris that Olivier Rousteing, who helms Balmain, began panicking minutes before the retailer opened its doors to shoppers on the morning of the launch.