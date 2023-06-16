Street Style: Turn heads with silhouettes and light-hearted details

Like a warm hug or a cosy snuggle in bed, wrapping yourself in quilted garments evokes a sense of comfort that goes beyond the physical.

It is easy to warm up to this look because done right, quilting adds texture, subtle volume and shape not just to outerwear, but also to tops and skirts.

Be adventurous. Experiment with layering different types of quilting to create unique fits and interesting silhouettes, and opt for bright or light colours that showcase the technique to best effect.

Chain Reaction