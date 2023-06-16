Street Style: Turn heads with silhouettes and light-hearted details

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The June 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
Puff Pieces
Like a warm hug or a cosy snuggle in bed, wrapping yourself in quilted garments evokes a sense of comfort that goes beyond the physical.
It is easy to warm up to this look because done right, quilting adds texture, subtle volume and shape not just to outerwear, but also to tops and skirts.
Be adventurous. Experiment with layering different types of quilting to create unique fits and interesting silhouettes, and opt for bright or light colours that showcase the technique to best effect.
Chain Reaction
An essential accessory on Chanel and Versace runways in the noughties, chain belts have made a comeback. Achieve peak Y2K vibes with glam rock sensibilities by threading yours through the loops of your denim jeans or skirt.
Cinch a knit dress with a chunky yet elegant pearl-embellished version to give it shape and a touch of sophistication.
Worn at the hips, on the waist, or even repurposed as a long necklace, chain-link belts are the fancy add-ons that will take your outfit to the next level.
Totes Adorable
In oh-so-delicious sorbet hues, the latest assortment of arm candy is a calorie-free way to add an instant pop of colour to any outfit.
From petite hobo bags to mini box bags to padded shoulder bags, there is plenty of variety to complement different styles, plus they are just roomy enough to hold your everyday essentials.
Such a sweet deal, is it not?
Pieced Together
As denim continues to prevail season after season, it has become a challenge for designers to create fresh shapes and styles.
What has caught the eye is collaged denim with just the perfect balance of craft and luxe.
Standouts are Chanel’s double denim jacket and jeans ensemble, which features lines of sequins and patchworked panels in varying washes; Etro’s dress that takes elements from the Western denim shirt, splicing it with a plaid skirt for a novel take; and Chloe’s deconstructed dress with frayed edges along the seams.
Two In One
Balenciaga’s pants-and-shoes hybrid has been a hit since it made its debut in colourful spandex and velour in the spring/summer 2017 collection.
This season, the label has rolled out fishnet pantaboots in black and nude.
Former reality television star Kim Kardashian is a devoted fan and has been photographed in the all-in-one number in a spectrum of hues, both on and off the red carpet.
The latest designer to jump on the bandwagon is Victoria Beckham, who complemented her shiny, jewel-toned versions with flowy shirts and blouses.
One thing we love about pantaboots is that it solves one fashion dilemma – what footwear to match your outfit with. Ready to slip into one yet?
Animal Kingdom
Leopard spots and zebra stripes make regular appearances on clothes and accessories every season, but on the streets and runways, the latest animal prints have gone full-on fauna.
Heed the call of nature and sport your favourite feathered or furry friends in a top-to-toe photo print or a graphic illustration. With such statement prints, opt for accessories with clean lines and in solid hues, and you will be good to go.