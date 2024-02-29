Get that red lip, classic thing Taylor Swift likes: 6 lipsticks for your Eras Tour outfit

SINGAPORE – Heading to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Chances are, you already have your era-themed outfit sorted. But you cannot finish the look without Swift’s classic red lips.
Swiftie legend has it that the singer’s first brush with red lipstick was in 2009 for a photo shoot with Allure magazine, when American make-up artist Gucci Westman had to seek permission from Swift’s mother to paint her lips red for the shoot.
Since then, the 34-year-old has become synonymous with a crimson pout, sporting it at her concerts, on red carpets and to support new beau, American football player Travis Kelce, 34, at his games.
Cue a rotating line-up of favourites through the years – from Mac Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo ($38), a shade she confirmed she loved to People Magazine in 2015, to the Nars Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($40).
Lately, the singer has been favouring two formulas from Pat McGrath Labs – according to her current make-up artist, none other than founder Pat McGrath herself.
The Briton is one of the most influential and sought-after make-up artists in the world – and the first one to be named a Dame of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.
The two Swift-approved products are the Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4 (not available in Singapore) that the singer wore in her Bejeweled (2022) music video, which features a cameo from McGrath, and MatteTrance Lipstick in Forbidden Love and Elson ($62).
Looking for the perfect lipstick to complete your Eras outfit? Swift’s go-tos are constantly sold out, but there is no need to fret over getting the exact shade. A blue-toned red in the right hue will do the trick – one tip is to look out for a shade that makes your teeth look whiter.
The Straits Times rounds up six concert-proof contenders that will never go out of style.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta ($62)
If you cannot get your hands on the rich blue-red Elson, Dame McGrath has many other velvety reds to choose from. Vendetta is a seductive, vampy red that shows up on darker skin tones as the perfect mid-toned hue. The plush texture creates the look of a fuller pout.
The lipstick itself goes on with minimal tugging, though moisturising or priming your lips beforehand will help minimise the look of lip lines.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick in Cinematic Red ($55)
The brand’s well-loved Matte Revolution line of lipsticks got five new red additions in January, to compliment a range of undertones. It glides smoothly onto lips and can be easily built up, making reapplication comfortable and neat.
Afraid to rock a bold red lip? Cinematic Red, though described as a cherry red, suits neutral skin tones without pulling too orange. Pair it with the brand’s matching lip liner in Red Carpet Red if you really want to stand out.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Rouge Dior Long Wear Refillable Lipstick in 999 ($66)
In December, Dior introduced its reinvented Rouge Dior lipstick – with a new formula boasting floral ingredients, new shades and an enhanced refillable packaging that nods to its couture heritage.
And there is a reason the luxury house always pushes 999 as its signature shade. The blue-toned shade flatters a range of skin tones, making teeth look extra white. It is available in two finishes: a budge-proof velvet and a comfortable yet long-wearing satin to last you through the night.
Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and shop.dior.com.sg
Nars Powermatte Lipstick ($48)
One of the most long-wearing matt lipsticks on the market, the Powermatte Lipstick from Nars packs a punch in pigmentation without drying lips out.
You could opt for the aforementioned Dragon Girl, a vivid siren red, or pick more subdued tones – Too Hot To Hold, described as a maple red, and Mogador, an elegant brick red with no overpowering warm undertones.
Info: Available at Nars boutiques and sephora.sg
Mac Cosmetics Locked Kiss 24hr Lipstick in Ruby True ($50)
For a truly bullet-proof lipstick that will not budge through food, drink or singalongs, choose this formula. It promises 24 hours of rich matt colour said to be kiss-proof, transfer-resistant and waterproof.
Unless you are camping overnight to see Miss Americana, the 24-hour claim will probably be irrelevant. But it is a reliable creamy matt that will not need much touching up. Vivid blue-red Ruby True, an ode to the brand’s Swift-approved Ruby Woo shade, is a no-brainer pick.
Info: Available at Mac Cosmetics counters and sephora.sg
Chanel Beauty Rouge Allure L’extrait in 854 Rouge Puissant ($78)
For dry-lipped girls, this formula from Chanel delivers intense colour payoff in a creamy, slightly luminous finish. A blend of Ume flower extract and plant waxes is said to help moisturise lips without being sticky.
Apply with caution as one swipe gives full coverage. Rouge Puissant is as it is described – a “powerful red” that will turn heads even in the National Stadium.
Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and counters, and chanel.com/sg/