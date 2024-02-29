Get that red lip, classic thing Taylor Swift likes: 6 lipsticks for your Eras Tour outfit

SINGAPORE – Heading to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Chances are, you already have your era-themed outfit sorted. But you cannot finish the look without Swift’s classic red lips.

Swiftie legend has it that the singer’s first brush with red lipstick was in 2009 for a photo shoot with Allure magazine, when American make-up artist Gucci Westman had to seek permission from Swift’s mother to paint her lips red for the shoot.

Since then, the 34-year-old has become synonymous with a crimson pout, sporting it at her concerts, on red carpets and to support new beau, American football player Travis Kelce, 34, at his games.

Cue a rotating line-up of favourites through the years – from Mac Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo ($38), a shade she confirmed she loved to People Magazine in 2015, to the Nars Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($40).

Lately, the singer has been favouring two formulas from Pat McGrath Labs – according to her current make-up artist, none other than founder Pat McGrath herself.

The Briton is one of the most influential and sought-after make-up artists in the world – and the first one to be named a Dame of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

The two Swift-approved products are the Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4 (not available in Singapore) that the singer wore in her Bejeweled (2022) music video, which features a cameo from McGrath, and MatteTrance Lipstick in Forbidden Love and Elson ($62).