What to expect from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour musical extravaganza

D. Notable details

1. Dynamic lights: Roving spotlights and lights along the perimeter of the stage ensure that Swift is always well-lit. They also create stunning visual effects that can be seen even by those sitting in the nosebleed sections.

2. LED floor panels: People in the stands enjoy a visual feast in the form of a light show on the stage floor, which is lined with LED tiles. During Swift’s viral dive, for instance, the tiles are lit to resemble crashing waves.

3. Hydraulic platforms: These Lego-like blocks move up and down throughout the show, giving Swift a high vantage point from which to belt out her hits.

Highlights: Vigilante S*** (Midnights) and Ready For It (Reputation).

4. Epic dive: To set up the concert’s Midnights finale with a bang, Swift takes a leap into the stage. Footage on the floor panels then shows her “swimming” towards the main stage.

5. Acoustic set: Swift performs two surprise songs – which are different for every concert – accompanied by a guitar and a piano painted with flowers, respectively.

Striking Set Design

Lover House