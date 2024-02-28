No Champagne Problems here: Eateries, bars offer Swift deals for fans

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift has landed in Singapore and so has Taylormania. The hype surrounding the American pop star and her record-breaking Eras Tour is sweeping not just fans, but also restaurants, cafes and bars.
They are trotting out discounts, limited-edition menus and playlists of Tay Tay’s greatest hits, all in a bid to make sure fans remember these two weeks All Too Well.
Here are some places you can check out – just make sure they have a Blank Space for you.
Free-flow beef and cheese
What: Steakhouse Boeuf has no beef with Swift – quite the opposite, in fact. It will be playing her hits all evening from March 2 to 9.
Even those who are not fans are in for a treat. Tuck into unlimited servings of the restaurant’s Argentinian ribeye roast and raclette cheese with its Free-Flow Beef & Raclette Cheese promotion ($48++ a diner), available all weekends in March.
If you are looking for something meatier, try Boeuf’s new BBQ Beef Platter ($99++ for two to three diners), which features three cuts marinated in a blood orange-glazed barbecue sauce – Argentinian ribeye, Australian short rib and Australian sirloin. The platter is available all day.
Where: 159 Telok Ayer Street
When: Whole of March
Info: boeuf.sg
Half off Korean pancakes
What: It now pays to declare your love for Swift. Get 50 per cent off all Korean pancakes (usual price from $25) at Ajoomma Korean Charcoal BBQ when you verbally quote “I’m a Swiftie” and spend at least $100 on food a table. Flavours include chives, seafood and kimchi.
Make up the rest of the minimum spending with its selection of grilled meats, which range from pork belly ($28 for 150g) to snow-aged A4 Wagyu beef ribeye ($105 for 150g).
The restaurant also has private karaoke rooms for those who want to jam out with their meal.
Where: No. 2 & 4 Gemmill Lane
When: March 1 to 10
Info: ajoomma.com.sg
Free ice cream
What: As if winning the Ticketmaster “Great War” were not enough, concertgoers can now enjoy added perks. Flash your Eras Tour tickets at Cafe Usagi to enjoy a free scoop of vanilla ice cream (usual price $6) with any order of the newly launched Flavoured Mochi Waffle ($9.90) – available in coconut and chocolate.
Where: Various outlets
When: March 2 to 9
Info: @cafe_usagi_tokyo on Instagram
Discount deals
What: Japanese izakaya and sake bar Takeshi-san has declared March 3 to 7 Taylor Swift Week. Diners can flash their concert tickets to get a 10 per cent discount on their meal.
Prices range from $5 for two sticks of yakitori to $88 for a seafood tower of assorted sashimi.
Similar promotions can be found at Japanese brunch restaurant Ohayo Mama San, as well as Ume San 100 bar and modern Asian grill Tribal, both of which are serving special Swift-inspired cocktails.
Where: 38 Lorong Mambong
When: March 3 to 7
Info: pebble.by/takeshisan
Free cup of “Tay”
Swift is getting a very local welcome at Heavenly Wang. The local food chain is renaming its “Teh” to “Tay” on selected outlet menus.
Plus, it is giving out 89 – a nod to Swift’s birth year 1989 – free cups of hot tea daily for main orders from March 2 to 9 across outlets islandwide.
Diners also stand a chance to win $50 worth of Heavenly Wang vouchers in its “Spot-The-Tay” social media contest, which runs from March 2. More information will be available on its social media accounts.
Where: Various outlets
When: March 2 to 9
Info: @heavenlywang.sg (Instagram); Heavenly Wang Singapore (Facebook)
Hawker centre sing-along
What: Iconic hawker centre Lau Pa Sat wants to leave diners Enchanted.
Belt your heart out as local band On The Rox play some of Swift’s most famous tunes live, such as Love Story, Blank Space and You Belong With Me. The sing-along session runs from 7.30 to 9.30pm on March 8.
Grab a gift to go, as Lau Pa Sat’s on-site retail store, Food Folks, is giving away handmade friendship bracelets with a minimum spending of $19.89 in a single receipt from March 1 to 9. Fans can also get a 22-inspired fedora at half price (usual price $12) when they flash their concert ticket.
Look out, too, for Taylor-themed sweet treats at Food Folks during this period, including a Lavender Haze ice cream and Enchanted Apple Cheese pancake.
Where: 18 Raffles Quay
When: March 1 to 9
Info: @laupasat.sg on Instagram
Limited-edition cocktail
Where: Swift has made no attempt to disguise her love of alcohol in her music – references to wine and drinking repeatedly pepper her songs. And though she has yet to name-drop it, her drink of choice is apparently the French Blonde cocktail. Quite fittingly too, given her famous golden tresses.
From March 1 to 10, bars around Singapore will be shaking that cocktail – made with St Germain Elderflower Liqueur and Bombay Sapphire gin – as a tribute to Swift. They include White Shades, Plume, Smoke & Mirrors, Bar at 15 Stamford, La Maison Du Whisky, Sago House and Employees Only.
White Shades is also inviting fans to groove to some of Swift’s best bridges and songs at its rooftop at 25 Boon Tat Street.
Where: Various bars
When: March 1 to 10