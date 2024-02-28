No Champagne Problems here: Eateries, bars offer Swift deals for fans

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift has landed in Singapore and so has Taylormania. The hype surrounding the American pop star and her record-breaking Eras Tour is sweeping not just fans, but also restaurants, cafes and bars.

They are trotting out discounts, limited-edition menus and playlists of Tay Tay’s greatest hits, all in a bid to make sure fans remember these two weeks All Too Well.

Here are some places you can check out – just make sure they have a Blank Space for you.

Free-flow beef and cheese