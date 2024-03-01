Tick Talk: Dior revives a classic watch, Omega auctions off MoonSwatch suitcases

Dior relaunches Chiffre Rouge

Two decades ago, Dior launched the Chiffre Rouge as its first venture into automatic timepieces. The collection has returned with new models that pay homage to its heritage while flaunting updated mechanical sophistication.

Initially a men’s dive watch, it now caters to a broader audience with 38mm and 41mm versions. The case is fashioned from blackened steel and accented with red details.

The French word “chiffre” means number or figure, and in a nod to founder Christian Dior’s favourite number and colour, there is a red numeral eight in the date window at four o’clock.

The collection’s unique aesthetic includes the signature off-centre crown and notched bezel, a subtle tribute to Dior’s legendary tailoring. Also highlighting the maison’s legacy is the “cannage” pattern – a stitching pattern synonymous with the brand – which adorns the dial, oscillating weights and rubber straps.