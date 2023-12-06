Dive into the world of chronographs, tourbillons and other snazzy timepieces in Crown & Bezel, the ST annual watch supplement

Have you ever wondered why the Rolex Daytona is such a sought after watch? Do you know what are the timepieces which have never gone out of style decades after they made their debut? Are you thinking of investing in a sporty ticker which will serve you well both in and out of the gym?

If your answer is yes to all the questions above, make sure you get a copy of Crown & Bezel 2023, the annual watch supplement of The Straits Times. Distributed with Friday’s edition of the newspaper, it comprises 40 pages of stylish spreads and snappily written articles on this year’s most sought-after timepieces by brands ranging from Rolex to Franck Muller and A.Lange & Sohne.

The classy Rolex Perpetual 1908, the souped-up Omega Speedmaster Super Racing and the magnificent Patek Phiippe Reference 5316 - find them all in Crown & Bezel 2023.

