Collaboration celebrates 150 years of Levi’s 501 jeans, new serums by Kiwi clean-beauty brand Trilogy

Levi’s x Stussy collaboration
Can you believe it has been 150 years since Levi’s iconic 501 jeans were born? To celebrate, the American clothing company has partnered streetwear label Stussy to release two classic Levi’s pieces reimagined in Stussy’s design aesthetic.
The first, a special-edition 501 Jeans ($249.90), features an embossed Stussy x Levi’s motif as well as a custom logo, among other things. Meanwhile, the boxy-fit Type II Trucker Jacket ($349.90) has been gussied up with welt pockets, a corduroy collar and an embossed Stussy x Levi’s motif at the back. The pieces come in a worn indigo wash for a rugged, timeless look.
Info: The collection drops worldwide on Friday and will be available for purchase on Levi.com, the Levi’s app, select Levi’s Stores and Stussy.com
New Trilogy serums
What do British celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Middleton have in common? They swear by Trilogy’s organic rosehip oil, which is harvested in Africa before being extracted through a gentle, cold-pressed method with no chemical intervention.
Now, the New Zealand clean-beauty brand is set to make waves again with its trio of new serums ($79.90 each). The AHA Resurfacing Serum contains alpha-hydroxy acids to smooth and even out skin tone, while the Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum is supposed to work with your skin’s natural bacteria for a healthier and smoother complexion. Finally, the Antioxidant+ Defence Serum contains a cocktail of potent antioxidants to defend against ageing.
Trilogy’s sole distributor in Singapore, Beaute By Nature, will also be having a one-month special. Till Tuesday, customers will be able to learn more about this natural and organic beauty brand and receive 20 per cent of Trilogy purchases, both in-store and online.
Info: The serums are available at Beaute By Nature, B1-75 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road and www.beautebynature.com
Pilates studio-cum-salon opens
Singapore-based, Peru-born entrepreneur Vivian Twiss’ newest pilates studio-cum-salon Viva in Sentosa Cove is a one-stop fitness and beauty destination.
At this light-filled two-storey space, visitors can get their hair and nails or a facial done by award-winning colourist Johnny Ng and renowned hairstylist and licensed cosmetologist Jessica Faraday after a core workout on Viva’s reformer machines. There will also be facial and beauty services on offer.
Need some retail therapy? Viva also has a small multi-label boutique. Highlights include Singapore’s first waste-neutral fashion label Sans Faff, which has established a small following since it was launched in Singapore; locally based activewear brand Kynd, whose clothing is crafted from sea and landfill plastic waste; as well as Singapore-based silk resort wear brand, Rica London.
To celebrate its launch, Viva will be offering five pilates reformer group sessions at $250, express keratin treatment with wash and blow-dry services at $98, or Oli’s Signature Facial at $98.
Info: Viva is located at 31 Ocean Way, 01-22 Quayside Isle, Sentosa Cove. Go to www.thevivagroup.com
Finix Wear launches new items
If you are the type to live in your gym clothes, you will love home-grown athleisure label Finix Wear’s new drop.
It includes basics like the Genesis Core tank top ($42) and tee ($44), which are made from soft and eco-friendly bamboo lyocell, a temperature-regulating fabric that is perfect for warm climates. There is also the Freedom oversized raw neck tee ($49), which features a scoop neckline.
Info: Finix is available at finixwear.com and Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road.