Collaboration celebrates 150 years of Levi’s 501 jeans, new serums by Kiwi clean-beauty brand Trilogy

Levi’s x Stussy collaboration

Can you believe it has been 150 years since Levi’s iconic 501 jeans were born? To celebrate, the American clothing company has partnered streetwear label Stussy to release two classic Levi’s pieces reimagined in Stussy’s design aesthetic.

The first, a special-edition 501 Jeans ($249.90), features an embossed Stussy x Levi’s motif as well as a custom logo, among other things. Meanwhile, the boxy-fit Type II Trucker Jacket ($349.90) has been gussied up with welt pockets, a corduroy collar and an embossed Stussy x Levi’s motif at the back. The pieces come in a worn indigo wash for a rugged, timeless look.

Info: The collection drops worldwide on Friday and will be available for purchase on Levi.com, the Levi’s app, select Levi’s Stores and Stussy.com

