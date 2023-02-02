Style News: Nike and Tiffany & Co’s hot sneaker collab, snag a free bouquet for Valentine’s Day

Nike and Tiffany & Co pair up for Air Force 1 collaboration
Another unlikely partnership has taken the fashion world by storm.
Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co has announced its first collaboration with sportswear giant Nike. The Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837, releasing worldwide on March 7, marks a continued celebration of the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, which kicked off last year.
Keeping things simple, the sneakers are crafted in premium black suede with a signature Tiffany Blue Swoosh, and co-branded silver details above each heel. Available in sizes ranging from US3.5M to 18M, they will retail for US$400 (S$522).
The controversial shoes, which have already been derided by fashion enthusiasts online for being underwhelming in design, will be available at The Tiffany Flagship Next Door temporary pop-up and Tiffany & Co SoHo store, both in New York, as well as globally via Nike’s SNKRS app and select Nike partner retail stores in North America.
There is something for trinket lovers too. Tiffany will release a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products that include a co-branded whistle, shoe horn, shoe brush and Nike dubrae (the ornamental shoelace tag).
Prices for the sterling silver collection range from US$250 to US$475 and they will be available only in the United States on Tiffany.com.
Free Valentine’s bouquets from Cle de Peau Beaute
Need a last-minute Valentine’s Day bouquet for your beau? Cle de Peau Beaute has you sorted.
To celebrate its newest launch, the Radiant Cushion Foundation Dewy ($145), the beauty brand has set up a pop-up floral station at Sephora Ion Orchard.
From Feb 11 to 14, customers can receive one custom rose bouquet with any purchase from the brand, so you can surprise your loved one with skincare or make-up on top of flowers.
The blooms are a nod to the Bulgarian rose complex featured in the new cushion foundation. Extracted from Bulgaria’s Damask Rose, which is available only once a year in early summer, the ingredient is said to deliver fresh moisture to create a dewy finish and feel in the foundation.
Pat on multiple layers for an instantly radiant, fresh-faced glow.
Refills for the compact ($105) are available at the brand’s Mandarin Gallery flagship store, all department store counters and Sephora stores.
New anti-ageing ranges from Laneige and Caudalie
New year, new formulas. For those looking to update their anti-ageing beauty regimen, two brands have recently reformulated their skincare offerings.
From South Korean beauty brand Laneige comes the improved Laneige Perfect Renew 3X series, designed for women in their mid-20s to 30s. The four-step collection is said to boost ageing defence, support skin repair and enhance elasticity.
Its hero product is a tri-layer Skin Serum ($112) – with three different serums housed separately in a sleek, multi-chamber bottle that dispenses an equal amount of each in a single pump.
One serum helps with glow; another contains collagen peptide to firm skin; while the last is said to repair damaged skin and wrinkles through micro retinol capsules.
Complete the full routine with the range’s Skin Refiner ($63), a nutrient-rich toner that acts as a first step; Emulsion ($68) to balance the oil-moisture ratio of the skin; and Cream ($103), a buttery moisturiser formulated with peptide and retinol.
For fans of French brand Caudalie, the upgraded Premier Cru collection features a revolutionary new technology co-patented with Harvard Medical School, Caudalie’s long-time research partner.
Australian biologist David Sinclair, known for his research on ageing and epigenetics, recently discovered an enzyme named TET (Ten-Eleven Translocation) that enables skin ageing to be reversed.
The new collection incorporates a pharmaceutical active ingredient Honokiol, extracted from magnolia, to boost this enzyme in the skin. Combined with antioxidant-rich resveratrol, this creates the patented TET8 technology that is said to combat the main signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots.
The souped-up products comprise an eye cream ($99) with a cooling applicator and pearlised finish, serum ($175), cream ($165) and a fully recyclable refill capsule ($135).
Info: Laneige is available at all Laneige boutiques and counters, Sephora stores and Shopee; Caudalie is available at all Sephora stores and sephora.sg