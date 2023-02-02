Style News: Nike and Tiffany & Co’s hot sneaker collab, snag a free bouquet for Valentine’s Day

Nike and Tiffany & Co pair up for Air Force 1 collaboration

Another unlikely partnership has taken the fashion world by storm.

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co has announced its first collaboration with sportswear giant Nike. The Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837, releasing worldwide on March 7, marks a continued celebration of the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, which kicked off last year.

Keeping things simple, the sneakers are crafted in premium black suede with a signature Tiffany Blue Swoosh, and co-branded silver details above each heel. Available in sizes ranging from US3.5M to 18M, they will retail for US$400 (S$522).

The controversial shoes, which have already been derided by fashion enthusiasts online for being underwhelming in design, will be available at The Tiffany Flagship Next Door temporary pop-up and Tiffany & Co SoHo store, both in New York, as well as globally via Nike’s SNKRS app and select Nike partner retail stores in North America.