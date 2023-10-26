Sonny Angels: The tiny cherub dolls that have stolen countless Gen Z girls’ hearts

SINGAPORE – Student Jolie Lim got her first Sonny Angel doll out of plain curiosity.

After one of the 8cm-tall naked cherub angel figurines caught her eye at Tokyu Hands in Jewel Changi Airport in December 2020, she just had to get it.

“I thought they were really silly. They bring me joy,” said Ms Lim, who purchased a doll donning a crimson apple on its head.

Her best friend, Ms Jade Wee, who was with her when she made the purchase, grew so enamoured with her friend’s new trinket that she soon went back to get her own Sonny Angel – hers wears a red rose as a hat.

The two 17-year-olds have since become Sonny Angel fanatics. Their collection consists of more than 100 figurines, but Ms Lim and Ms Wee told The Straits Times that their first ones are among their most cherished.

First rolled out in 2004 by Japanese lifestyle company Dreams, the pocket-size doll has gained renewed popularity in recent months, both internationally and in Singapore.

Priced from $12.50 to $16.50 each at retailers such as Japanese bookshop Books Kinokuniya and department store Hands – which Tokyu Hands was renamed to in 2022 – sales have skyrocketed.

Demand is so great that there are listings for some Sonny Angels on e-commerce platform Carousell that reach about 50 times the usual retail price.

A doll that brings “happiness”

The figurines are the brainchild of Dreams founder Toru Soeya, who named the dolls after his nickname, Sonny.

Modelled after the Kewpie doll – which inspired the Japanese mayonnaise brand well known to Singaporeans – Mr Soeya designed Sonny Angels as a companion to working women in their 20s and launched them with the catchphrase, “He may bring you happiness”.

Each Sonny Angel has a pair of tiny wings and colourful, whimsical headgear, sometimes with a matching outfit.

Each doll is typically part of a set of 12 within the same series, which follow themes such as types of animals, flowers or food.

Some series are available in a form called hippers, which can be stuck onto vertical surfaces such as computer desktops and mobile phones.