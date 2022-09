SINGAPORE – Ask toy collector Jian Yang what his favourite Barbie doll is and he cannot pinpoint one. Not even two or 10. Try about 600.

For the first time, the 42-year-old – known for having one of the world’s largest Barbie doll collections – has unwrapped his life in plastic and put it on show. More than 600 of his Barbies are on display at a new exhibition, House of Dreams, at Ion Orchard until Oct 21.