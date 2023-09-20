Skin woes spur Singapore entrepreneur to start skincare line with India’s celebrity couple

SINGAPORE - Singaporean entrepreneur Daisy Morgan has joined forces with South India’s “Lady Superstar” Nayanthara and film-maker Vignesh Shivan to venture into the skincare business.

Ms Daisy, who previously owned nightclubs, told The Straits Times that she has been friends with the husband and wife celebrity duo, Vignesh and Nayanthara, for about six years.

Vignesh, 38, is known for Tamil films such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, while Nayanthara, also 38, has starred in box-office favourites including Jawan and Bigil.

The trio realised their aspirations and goals aligned and decided to set up 9SKIN, a skincare brand that will be launched on Sept 29. The brand boasts of combining ayurvedic ingredients and nanotechnology in its products.

9SKIN will be launching five skincare products priced between $15 and $50, including a face oil and an anti-ageing cream. The packaging is designed by Nayanthara.

“Due to my prior struggles with a less-than-ideal skin complexion, I was motivated to join the skincare industry,” explained Ms Daisy, a single mother of four.

The 43-year-old shared that she had attended courses to learn more about formulating skincare products. She had also been in contact with some chemists to formulate suitable skincare products for Asian skin.

“In the past, I had very bad acne issues and other skin problems. I had to spend a lot of money on aesthetic doctors to improve my skin condition. But I realised I needed to use skincare products on a daily basis to maintain the health of skin.”

More than 160,000 units - or about 50 per cent of the available products - have been prebooked, said Ms Daisy, with the bulk of the orders from India, United States, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates.

The products will be available at Jothi Store in Little India and on the 9SKIN website.