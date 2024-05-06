Rock band All Time Low cancels show halfway through concert, attendees demand refunds

SINGAPORE – Attendees of a concert held on May 5 are demanding refunds from organiser LAMC Productions after American rock band All Time Low cancelled the show midway into their performance.

The four-man band held their concert – their first performance here in seven years – at Fort Canning Park. However, their show lasted less than an hour, according to attendees who spoke to The Straits Times.

The event began officially at about 3pm with a meet-and-greet session followed by merchandise sales from 4pm. Local band Iman’s League performed an opening set at 6.45pm, with All Time Low’s performance slated to begin at around 8pm.

About four songs into their performance, which began at about 8.15pm, All Time Low’s guitarist Jack Barakat told the crowd that lead singer Alex Gaskarth had to rush to the restroom as he was suffering from a bout of food poisoning, and that he was already feeling unwell during the meet-and-greet session.

They continued playing without Gaskarth, who then reappeared for a few more songs before he had to use the restroom for a second time, with the rest of the band again performing without him.

Following this, the band said they had to check on Gaskarth because he had been gone for some time. Barakat then told the crowd they needed to end the show to allow Gaskarth to seek medical attention, as he was unable to stand.

Less than half of their expected set list had been performed when the final song was sung at 9pm.

Concertgoers say there was no formal announcement of the cancellation by LAMC Productions at the event, or on any of its social media platforms.