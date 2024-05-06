Rock band All Time Low cancels show halfway through concert, attendees demand refunds

SINGAPORE – Attendees of a concert held on May 5 are demanding refunds from organiser LAMC Productions after American rock band All Time Low cancelled the show midway into their performance.
The four-man band held their concert – their first performance here in seven years – at Fort Canning Park. However, their show lasted less than an hour, according to attendees who spoke to The Straits Times.
The event began officially at about 3pm with a meet-and-greet session followed by merchandise sales from 4pm. Local band Iman’s League performed an opening set at 6.45pm, with All Time Low’s performance slated to begin at around 8pm.
About four songs into their performance, which began at about 8.15pm, All Time Low’s guitarist Jack Barakat told the crowd that lead singer Alex Gaskarth had to rush to the restroom as he was suffering from a bout of food poisoning, and that he was already feeling unwell during the meet-and-greet session.
They continued playing without Gaskarth, who then reappeared for a few more songs before he had to use the restroom for a second time, with the rest of the band again performing without him.
Following this, the band said they had to check on Gaskarth because he had been gone for some time. Barakat then told the crowd they needed to end the show to allow Gaskarth to seek medical attention, as he was unable to stand.
Less than half of their expected set list had been performed when the final song was sung at 9pm.
Concertgoers say there was no formal announcement of the cancellation by LAMC Productions at the event, or on any of its social media platforms.
Attendee Max Lim, 19, said the crowd was not made aware of Gaskarth’s condition prior to Barakat’s announcement during the show.
Although he was disappointed, he felt that the band were not to blame, suggesting that the organisers could have rescheduled the performance instead of making the band “push out a performance”.
“I definitely hope there will be some form of compensation, the best case being a rescheduled (concert) for the cancelled tour date,” said Mr Lim, adding that he has contacted LAMC Productions about the matter.
Standard tickets for the concert were priced at $158, with several add-ons available, including $285 for a meet-and-greet session with All Time Low.
LAMC Productions’ Instagram posts featuring the concert were flooded with disgruntled fans who asked for refunds or a rescheduled performance, with some criticising the lack of any announcements addressing the concert’s cancellation.
ST has contacted LAMC Productions for more information.
“Totally no fault to Alex for getting food poisoning, but as organisers y’alls need to take accountability and offer a partial refund... and how has there not been an announcement yet? Y’alls didn’t even update on ur story or anything,” said Instagram user gwennie.m0nie.
Others questioned the organisers’ decision to let the band perform in the first place.
“Refund or reschedule, don’t MIA. What kind of management allows artistes to perform when they’re in dire need of medical attention?” asked Instagram user intanconssin.
All Time Low last performed in Singapore in 2017, with their fans telling ST that they had waited seven years for the band to return for a concert here.
“I understand why people would want a refund, but more than anything, I hope that they will come back and do another show, I’ve waited so long to see them live,” said attendee Adele Chew, 24.
The band’s Asia tour took them through Malaysia and Indonesia at the end of April, and the Philippines on May 3 before their stop in Singapore. They are slated to perform in three locations across Japan next: Tokyo on May 7, Nagoya on May 8 and Osaka on May 9.