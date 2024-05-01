Musical Hamilton’s show on Labour Day cancelled abruptly due to ‘unexpected illness’

SINGAPORE - Organisers of visiting Broadway musical Hamilton on May 1 announced an eleventh-hour cancellation of the night’s show, citing “unexpected illness” within the company.

At around 7pm, about an hour before the 8pm curtain time, ticketing company Sistic informed would-be showgoers of the change in a text message, which was seen by The Straits Times.

A photo posted on Facebook on May 1 showed throngs of patrons gathered outside the entrance of the Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands, where the show is held.

Ms Ng Zi Hui, a 22-year-old ticket-holder, said she was “just disappointed” by the last-minute nixing and even suspected the message might have been a scam, until she received an official e-mail repeating the news at 7.30pm.

“I was already out for dinner nearby,” she said.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesperson for Hamilton said all affected patrons will be given the opportunity to attend another session of the show.

Those unable to attend another session of the musical during its run here will be given refunds, the spokesperson added.

The organisers declined to say how many ticketholders were affected, what illness the troupe is indisposed with, or why understudies were not available.

The Sands Theatre can seat up to 1,679 people, with Hamilton tickets going from $80 to $300 each on Sistic.

“Cancelling a performance is always the last resort. All future performances are due to go ahead as scheduled. In the unlikely event additional performances are cancelled, affected patrons will be contacted directly,” said the spokesperson.

In the e-mail to affected patrons seen by ST, Sistic said their May 1 tickets could be exchanged for performances on other nights, as long as the new seats chosen were within the same price category.

Sistic will contact those affected to assist them in booking a replacement session, the e-mail added.