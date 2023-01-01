Singer Coco Lee sparks health concerns with her 42kg weight, drainage bag on her body

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-American diva Coco Lee has sparked concerns about her health with her long New Year’s Eve social media post, accompanied by several photos.

They included images of the two words “love” and “faith” tattooed on her arms.

“Love and faith – my two favourite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get through this incredibly difficult year,” she wrote last Saturday.

“Life seemed unbearable at times, but I adapted the attitude of a ‘female warrior’ to face them head on fearlessly, but always had the biggest smile and big fat laughter.”

The 47-year-old singer also posted a photo of her weighing 42.3kg and another of what looked like a drainage bag on her body, without elaborating on them.

Several concerned fans, commenting under Lee’s post, urged her to take care and wished her a speedy recovery.

Others asked whether she was injured or had just gone through surgery.

Lee, who released her latest single Playboy in November, disclosed then that she could not dance for now as she was still recovering from an injury.

“I hope to see you guys dance to this song for me,” she said on social media in November.

Lee sounded positive in her New Year’s Eve post.

“My goal in 2023 is to share my life story and how I faced major life-changing hurdles and still manage to keep a positive attitude,” she wrote.

“And keep spreading love and positivity everywhere... Just like The Great Wall of China, I will never fall. If I can overcome anything, so can you.”