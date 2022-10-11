Pickleball phenomenon takes over New York

NEW YORK – A game that is easy to pick up and more accessible than tennis, pickleball is all the rage in New York, as the sport snags investors and grows increasingly professionalised across the United States.

On a recent weekday evening at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, dozens of players ranging from 30somethings to retirees shared the four new courts at Brooklyn Bridge Park, which recently replaced the bocce ball courts.

Teams form spontaneously as players wait their turn at the park space that offers a unique view of Manhattan’s brightly lit skyscrapers.

“You come here, put your paddle over there and you get to play with a range of people, beginner and intermediate,” said 52-year-old Amy Zhao with a smile.

With its neon perforated plastic ball, flat paddle rackets and obligatory underhand serve, pickleball is a kind of “mini tennis”, especially due to its smaller-sized court.

It is also much cheaper. Mr David Masters took up pickleball when he realised it cost US$100 (S$143) to snag a spot to play tennis at a New York public park.

“Also, you had to wake up at 6am just to reserve a court,” said the 31-year-old software engineer.

Beyond tennis, pickleball takes on airs of badminton and ping-pong, with lighting-fast exchanges that demand quick reflexes.

What is more, players must strategically position on the court: Competitors cannot hit the ball before it bounces if it lands in a non-volley zone that is just in front of the net.

The game was invented in 1965 by three fathers in the state of Washington.

In February, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association deemed it the fastest growing sport in the United States, with 4.8 million regular or casual players in 2021, up 39 per cent from 2019.

The growth in New York is visible, with new courts popping up throughout the city and where private coaches have become in demand, some running upwards of US$75 an hour.

“During the pandemic, people wanted to get activities. And it felt like pickleball was one that checked a lot of boxes,” said 33-year-old Karim Kerawala. “It let them be outside and compete in something that didn’t require a ton of exercise, unless you wanted higher-level play.”

Calling pickleball his “new obsession”, he said a meet-up app saw membership numbers go from about 200 to nearly 2,000 in one year.