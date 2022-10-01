New kids on the rock: After yoga, spin and barre, bouldering is the hot new lifestyle sport

SINGAPORE – Esplanade Mall has a buzzy new tenant.
It is neither a trendy restaurant nor an arts-related studio. Instead, drawing in an unlikely demographic of fitness enthusiasts is the arts centre’s first bouldering gym.
