Over $7,000 for Taylor Swift: Meet the Singaporean Swifties travelling the world for the superstar

SINGAPORE – Media freelancer Melissa Lee’s biggest wish is to watch American superstar Taylor Swift perform as many times as possible.

So far, she has spent over $7,000 to attend three concerts of Swift’s The Eras Tour in Sydney, Singapore and Paris – and has no regrets doing so.

Of the sum, $3,000 was for travel costs, concert merchandise and a VIP ticket in Sydney; $4,000 was for travel costs and a VIP ticket in Paris; and $350 was for her Singapore ticket.

The 26-year-old said: “Money can be earned back, but not memories (of this concert).

“I don’t know when Taylor Swift will go on tour again, and I was lucky to snag the tickets so I have to go.”

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, from South-east Asia will be arriving in Singapore by plane, bus and even boat, as the 34-year-old star takes the stage on March 2.

But a number of devoted Singapore Swifties are also following the pop star for her concerts across Australia, Asia and the United States.

Ms Lee, who has admired Swift since 2017, said the singer’s surprise song segment is an incentive for her to watch more concerts. During the fan-favourite segment, Swift plays two tracks that have not been played during previous shows.

However, in February, at one of her concerts in Melbourne, the singer announced she would abolish the no-repeat rule for surprise acoustic songs.