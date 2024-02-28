Missed ST’s 9-era infographic series in print? Download it here to become a Taylor Swift Mastermind

SINGAPORE – Ahead of American pop queen Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts in Singapore from March 2 to 9, catch up on all you need to know about her in The Straits Times’ nine-part infographic series.

Each infographic represents one album, or what is known as a music era, covered in the 34-year-old superstar’s record-breaking The Eras Tour, running chronologically from Fearless (2008) to Midnights (2022).

For those who are panicking over preparing for the National Stadium concerts – or just curious about all the furore – these infographics are a one-stop guide to the highlights of Swift’s music, career and personal life, along with the visual cues that represent each era.

This series was published in ST’s print edition over nine days from Feb 17 to 25. Together, they form one composite image of Swift, arguably the most famous and influential person on the planet right now.

While reading, look out for “easter eggs” embedded throughout. Each infographic contains one visual reference to song lyrics or Swiftie lore. Here are some hints, in order of appearance:

Debut

ADAM

22

Out Of The Woods

Call It What You Want

Sagittarius

Seven

No Body, No Crime

You’re Own Your Own, Kid

If you missed ST’s giveaway of collectible A1-sized posters combining all nine infographics, which ran in the form of a contest on TikTok from Feb 14 to 23, there is still a chance to get hold of one from ST’s TikTok team. They will be roving outside the National Stadium on March 2, giving out goodies such as the posters, stickers and friendship bracelets. Follow ST’s TikTok account @straitstimes for more details.